There's plenty of Star Wars fun to be had in Asia

Legoland Malaysia has a Star Wars event going on that features costumed fans from the 501st Legion and the Rebel Legion marching through the park as well as posing for photos with park-goers. Here they are posing outside the Lego Star Wars Miniland.
You can take part in a speed building competition at Legoland Malaysia for the chance to win the top prize: the new UCS Millennium Falcon. It's not easy -- you'll have to build an X-wing with just 2 by 8 Lego bricks.
Star Wars fans in Singapore took part in the Star Wars Run, an event which for the first time features alternate Light and Dark side routes. The event saw a healthy turn out of about 10,000 runners, with the iconic Singapore Flyer decked out in red and blue.