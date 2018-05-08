There's plenty of Star Wars fun to be had in Asia

CNET también está disponible en español.

Legoland Malaysia has a Star Wars event going on that features costumed fans from the 501st Legion and the Rebel Legion marching through the park as well as posing for photos with park-goers. Here they are posing outside the Lego Star Wars Miniland.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Aloysius Low/CNET
Imperial pilots brave the heat without their TIE Fighters at Legoland Malaysia.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Aloysius Low/CNET
A Jawa marches alongside the Rebels at Legoland Malaysia.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Aloysius Low/CNET
You can take part in a speed building competition at Legoland Malaysia for the chance to win the top prize: the new UCS Millennium Falcon. It's not easy -- you'll have to build an X-wing with just 2 by 8 Lego bricks.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Aloysius Low/CNET
The attack on Hoth is beautifully re-created using Lego inside the Lego Star Wars Miniland.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Aloysius Low/CNET
Here's another view from the shield generators. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Aloysius Low/CNET
A lone AT-ST is surrounded by Ewoks at the forest moon of Endor.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Aloysius Low/CNET
The arena just before the Battle of Geonosis.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Aloysius Low/CNET
The Millennium Falcon gets ready to escape from Docking Bay 97 at Mos Eisley space port.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Aloysius Low/CNET
Star Wars fans in Singapore took part in the Star Wars Run, an event which for the first time features alternate Light and Dark side routes. The event saw a healthy turn out of about 10,000 runners, with the iconic Singapore Flyer decked out in red and blue.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Aloysius Low/CNET
The runners of the Dark Side easily outnumbered those on the Light Side, and defectors were spotted.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Aloysius Low/CNET
Members from the 501st Legion, fans who dress up as Imperials, getting ready to do the run in the stifling heat.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Aloysius Low/CNET
Members of the Rebel Legion pose in front of the Light Side crowd at Singapore's Star Wars Run.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Aloysius Low/CNET
The crowd gets hyped up before the run.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Aloysius Low/CNET
He has a high chance of missing the shot.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Aloysius Low/CNET
A First Order Stormtrooper wastes no time in setting the pace of the run.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Aloysius Low/CNET
At the Royal Selangor's booth at the Star Wars run, you get to make your own Star Wars themed bowl from a flat piece of pewter.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Aloysius Low/CNET
There's plenty of Star Wars fun to be had in Asia

