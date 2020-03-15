The worst superhero movies of all time

The No. 1 worst superhero ever is...

What is the worst superhero movie of all time?

Mark your calendars! Wonder Woman 1984 is coming out on June 5th, 2020. The trailer looks phenomenal, which is a good indication it will be just as explosive and exciting as the first one.

If it isn't, however, it may join our list of the worst superhero movies ever.

These flicks about heroes with supernatural abilities, or the villains they clash with, were marred by poor screenwriting, flat performances and confusing direction. For this list, we only considered movies made after Superman (1978), whose release we consider the birth of modern superhero movies.

We rank our movies based on the scores of our sister site Metacritic (or a combination of the IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes score when no Metacritic score is available). Here is our list of the worst superhero movies ever made.

First on the list, at No. 49: Spider-Man 3 (2007).

Spider-Man 2 lifted the franchise to new heights with more humor, better set pieces and a great villain. Spider-Man 3 brought it crashing back down with this overcrowded sequel. Too many villains and entirely too much emo-finger-pointing dancing.

Metascore: 59