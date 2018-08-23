The WinkBed cools or warms you with comforting air while you sleep

CNET también está disponible en español.

From here the WinkBed with CoolControl looks like a standard bed. Step closer and you'll see that it's something more.

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
1
of 9
Read Full Review
$1,299.00 at Winkbeds

Shown here is the WinkBed Luxury Firm mattress (queen size). Up top is its pillow-top surface. Underneath the mattress is the CoolControl base. 

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
2
of 9
Read Full Review
$1,299.00 at Winkbeds

The WinkBed CoolControl base uses plastic air flow tubes. They channel warm or cool air into the mattress above.

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
3
of 9
Read Full Review
$1,299.00 at Winkbeds

Here's another look at the WinkBed CoolControl base. The tubes that push air into the mattress above fit into special holes.

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
4
of 9
Read Full Review
$1,299.00 at Winkbeds

In this picture you can see the holes for the air flow tubes more clearly. There are four in total, two for each side of the bed.

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
5
of 9
Read Full Review
$1,299.00 at Winkbeds

The WinkBed CoolControl system has two main electronic components. These are the main control unit (left) and hub (right) that contains a Bluetooth radio.

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
6
of 9
Read Full Review
$1,299.00 at Winkbeds

This is one of two remotes that come with the WinkBed CoolControl. Either one can start the flow of warm air (like this one) or cool air.

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
7
of 9
Read Full Review
$1,299.00 at Winkbeds

Here's what the WinkBed CoolControl remote looks like when it activates the flow of cool air.

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
8
of 9
Read Full Review
$1,299.00 at Winkbeds

Sitting on its base, the WinkBed is thick and high up from the ground. 

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
9
of 9
Read Full Review
$1,299.00 at Winkbeds
