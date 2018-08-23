The WinkBed cools or warms you with comforting air while you sleep

CNET también está disponible en español.
From here the WinkBed with CoolControl looks like a standard bed. Step closer and you'll see that it's something more.
Shown here is the WinkBed Luxury Firm mattress (queen size). Up top is its pillow-top surface. Underneath the mattress is the CoolControl base.
The WinkBed CoolControl base uses plastic air flow tubes. They channel warm or cool air into the mattress above.
Here's another look at the WinkBed CoolControl base. The tubes that push air into the mattress above fit into special holes.
In this picture you can see the holes for the air flow tubes more clearly. There are four in total, two for each side of the bed.
The WinkBed CoolControl system has two main electronic components. These are the main control unit (left) and hub (right) that contains a Bluetooth radio.
This is one of two remotes that come with the WinkBed CoolControl. Either one can start the flow of warm air (like this one) or cool air.
Here's what the WinkBed CoolControl remote looks like when it activates the flow of cool air.
Sitting on its base, the WinkBed is thick and high up from the ground.