The Vivo Xplay 3S has a 2K screen (pictures)

Vivo Xplay 3S beat Samsung to 2K

2K all the way

Android and other specs

Fingerprint scanner

Dimensions

Front-facing camera

Extras

Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy S5 smartphone may be the most-anticipated demo of an ultra-high-resolution smartphone display, but Chinese device-maker Vivo got there first with the Vivo Xplay 3S.
Caption by / Photo by Vivo
Introduced late December 2013, the Xplay 3S is the first to feature a 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution on the phone's 6-inch LCD display. That breaks down to a pixel density of 490 pixels per inch, an astoundingly pixel-rich configuration.
Caption by / Photo by Vivo
The phone runs Android 4.3 and has a 13-megapixel camera, plus a 2.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 chipset.
Caption by / Photo by Vivo
A fingerprint scanner on the back helps unlock the device biometrically.
Caption by / Photo by Vivo
At 6.2 inches tall by 3.25 inches wide by 0.34-inch thick, the Xplay 3S is tall, but slim.
Caption by / Photo by Vivo
The Xplay 3S' 5-megapixel front-facing camera is among the highest resolutions available on the market today for dedicated selfies. Vivo has added an OS layer to expand the usually limited feature set for this kind of shot.
Caption by / Photo by Vivo
Like the front-facing native camera options, Vivo has built onto Android with some of its own software tricks. Take "location magic," for instance, which uses GPS coordinates and the cloud to help navigate you to appointments on time based on traffic flow. It isn't clear if this is tied to Google Now or if it represents Vivo's ground-up coding.
Caption by / Photo by Vivo
Updated:
