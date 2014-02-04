The Vivo Xplay 3S has a 2K screen (pictures)

Introduced late December 2013, the Xplay 3S is the first to feature a 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution on the phone's 6-inch LCD display. That breaks down to a pixel density of 490 pixels per inch, an astoundingly pixel-rich configuration.
The Xplay 3S' 5-megapixel front-facing camera is among the highest resolutions available on the market today for dedicated selfies. Vivo has added an OS layer to expand the usually limited feature set for this kind of shot.
Like the front-facing native camera options, Vivo has built onto Android with some of its own software tricks. Take "location magic," for instance, which uses GPS coordinates and the cloud to help navigate you to appointments on time based on traffic flow. It isn't clear if this is tied to Google Now or if it represents Vivo's ground-up coding.