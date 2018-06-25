The Vivo X21 is an iPhone X clone with a cool feature

CNET también está disponible en español.

Vivo X21

Meet the Vivo X21, a great looking phone with a notch and a fingeprint scanner located under the display. Does it look like Apple's flagship iPhone X?  Well, yeah.

Vivo X21

The fingerprint scanner works by lighting up the area where your finger is. It does take a while though, so if it fails to recognize your print, you will have to wait for the scanning again, which can be frustrating. 

Vivo X21

The fingerprint sensor will show up when you tap the screen when it's on standby. 

Vivo X21

The Vivo X21 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chip, has 64GB or 12GB of onboard storage and you can put in a microSD card for up to 256GB of more storage.

Vivo X21

The phone's rear dual cameras come in a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel configuration. The shiny rear is also a fingerprint magnet. 

Vivo X21

Here's another look at the phone's rear.

Vivo X21

The rear cameras are laid vertically out just like the iPhone X.

Vivo X21

The phone does have a 3.5mm audio jack.

Vivo X21

The X21 sports a "Designed by Vivo".

Vivo X21

The X21 strangely uses a micro-USB port for a futuristic phone.

Vivo X21

The phone is slim and looks slimmer thanks to its tapering sides.

