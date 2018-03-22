Vivo V9 from China borrows lots from the iPhone X

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Vivo's new V9 is a midrange phone from China that sports an iPhone X notch.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
The V9 is quite the looker, and boasts AI smarts to help you take better pictures.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
The front 24-megapixel seflie camera takes pretty good shots of your face, thanks to an AI-enhanced Beautify mode that smooths out your skin.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
The phone comes with a micro-USB port and -- yes -- a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
Vivo's V9 also packs a 3,260mAh battery inside and has support for dual-SIM cards. You can also expand your storage with a microSD card, up to 256GB.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
The fingerprint sensor at the back means you won't see the under-display fingerprint scanner that was shown earlier this year at CES.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
The V9 sits pretty with a metal rear.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
The bright 6.3-inch display sports a 2,280x1,080 pixel resolution.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
The phone has dual 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras that can take pictures with background blur.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
The V9 runs Android 8.1 -- under the name FunTouch OS 4.0., a custom version by Vivo.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
The V9 is 7.89mm thick, and the rear dual-cameras do stick out.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
