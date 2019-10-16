Tech startups team up with the United Nations to tackle worldwide hunger

On Tuesday night, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) held its first Innovation Accelerator pitch contest in the US at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California. Sesi Technologies -- a company based in Kumasi, Ghana, that makes a grain moisture meter -- won the jury's prize for "most impactful pitch."
For the past four years, the WFP been recruiting and cultivating entrepreneurs in the US and abroad who can address hunger-related issues in the world's poorest countries including Bangladesh, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
More than 850 milion Indians receive subsidized food rations -- but more than 40% of that food fails to reach its intended beneficiary. Here, Piyush Kanal shows off the "Grain ATM," a solution to help Indians accurately measure food rations.