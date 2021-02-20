The ultra-bright Epson Home Cinema 2250 close-up

A closer look at the impressively bright Epson Home Cinema 2250.
The Home Cinema 2250 from Epson is a compact home theater projector with built-in streaming.
Check out our full review: Epson Home Cinema 2250 projector: Go big and go bright at home.
The 2250 is 1080p resolution and exceptionally bright.
It takes the 2250 the normal amount of time to boot and warm up, but shuts down surprisingly quickly.
You can control just about everything from the projector itself, no remote required.
In addition to a generous zoom range, the 2250 also has lens shift. Both are rarities at this price and greatly help in placing the projector where you want in the room.
Those are volume controls for the built-in speaker, but as you might expect from something this small, it doesn't sound very good.
A replaceable air filter is a great idea, especially in homes with pets.
All three feet are adjustable, another boon for placement.
Surprisingly, just one HDMI input in onboard. There's also a 3.5mm stereo output for connecting an external speaker. The USB is for service only.
If you're not using the inputs, you can attach this attractive magnetic cover to the rear.
This is one of two remotes, and not the one you'll normally use. It only controls the streaming features, not the projector.
The is the nearly identical main remote, which controls streaming as well as projector functions.
