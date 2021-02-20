The ultra-bright Epson Home Cinema 2250 close-up

A closer look at the impressively bright Epson Home Cinema 2250.

Epson Home Cinema 2250
Epson Home Cinema 2250

The Home Cinema 2250 from Epson is a compact home theater projector with built-in streaming. 

Check out our full review: Epson Home Cinema 2250 projector: Go big and go bright at home.

1080p
1080p

The 2250 is 1080p resolution and exceptionally bright.

Boot up and shut down
Boot up and shut down

It takes the 2250 the normal amount of time to boot and warm up, but shuts down surprisingly quickly.

Buttons and sliders
Buttons and sliders

You can control just about everything from the projector itself, no remote required.

Lens shift
Lens shift

In addition to a generous zoom range, the 2250 also has lens shift. Both are rarities at this price and greatly help in placing the projector where you want in the room.

Navigating
Navigating

Those are volume controls for the built-in speaker, but as you might expect from something this small, it doesn't sound very good.

Filter
Filter

A replaceable air filter is a great idea, especially in homes with pets. 

Feet
Feet

All three feet are adjustable, another boon for placement.

Back panel
Back panel

Surprisingly, just one HDMI input in onboard. There's also a 3.5mm stereo output for connecting an external speaker. The USB is for service only.

Tidy
Tidy

If you're not using the inputs, you can attach this attractive magnetic cover to the rear.

Not the remote
Not the remote

This is one of two remotes, and not the one you'll normally use. It only controls the streaming features, not the projector.

Main remote
Main remote

The is the nearly identical main remote, which controls streaming as well as projector functions.

Check out our full review: Epson Home Cinema 2250 projector: Go big and go bright at home.  

