Deforestation in the Amazon has many causes. It started with mining and logging, then moved onto slash-and-burn forest clearing for agriculture.
Unfortunately, the Amazon's shallow soil quickly loses nutrients, causing crops to fail after just a few years. That often forces farmers to convert land to cattle pasture and then cut down more forest to cultivate crops.
A chief of the Paiter-Surui tribe, Almir Narayamoga Surui.
Almir's mission is to ensure the Seventh of September stays intact.
Before making contact with the outside world in 1969, the Surui would fight off invaders with bows and arrows. Chief Almir has taken a different approach: He's turned to Google Earth to get satellite images of illegal clear-cutting and mining operations.
This is Lapetanha, Chief Almir's hometown. The small village of about 75 people boasts electricity, running water, a health clinic and a school. A 12-story steel tower in the center of town brings Wi-Fi to the villagers.
CNET senior reporter Dara Kerr (left), Almir Narayamoga Surui, chief of one of the four clans of the Paiter-Surui tribe (center), and CNET senior photographer James Martin (right), in Lapetanha, Brazil.