Deforestation in the Amazon has many causes. It started with mining and logging, then moved onto slash-and-burn forest clearing for agriculture.

Unfortunately, the Amazon's shallow soil quickly loses nutrients, causing crops to fail after just a few years. That often forces farmers to convert land to cattle pasture and then cut down more forest to cultivate crops. 

Photo:James Martin/CNET
1
of 32

This is a makeshift wood-processing facility on the outskirts of the Surui's territory. They named their land after the date of their first contact with the modern world: the Seventh of September.   

Photo:James Martin/CNET
2
of 32

People collect palm fronds from the jungle to be used for roofs on some village homes and for making baskets.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
3
of 32

A member of the Surui tribe is on patrol in a remote part of Mato Grosso. He's looking for evidence of illegal mining and logging that he can report to the authorities. 

Photo:James Martin/CNET
4
of 32

A chief of the Paiter-Surui tribe, Almir Narayamoga Surui.

Almir's mission is to ensure the Seventh of September stays intact. 

Before making contact with the outside world in 1969, the Surui would fight off invaders with bows and arrows. Chief Almir has taken a different approach: He's turned to Google Earth to get satellite images of illegal clear-cutting and mining operations.  

Photo:James Martin/CNET
5
of 32

Almir pulls up Google Earth on his smartphone, then zooms in on the Seventh of September to look more closely at an illegal gold mine. 

Photo:James Martin/CNET
6
of 32

When you enter the Seventh of September, the farmland shrinks away and the dry air becomes humid. The dirt road turns a dark brick red.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
7
of 32

This is Lapetanha, Chief Almir's hometown. The small village of about 75 people boasts electricity, running water, a health clinic and a school. A 12-story steel tower in the center of town brings Wi-Fi to the villagers.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
8
of 32

Many of the Surui still hunt with bows and arrows. 

Photo:James Martin/CNET
9
of 32

A scene of village life in Lapetanha.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
10
of 32

A young boy watches Batman videos on YouTube while the adults sit around and talk.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
11
of 32

Time seems to pass more slowly here. 

Photo:James Martin/CNET
12
of 32

Several of the common areas in Lapetanha have open air structures topped with thatch and strung with hammocks.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
13
of 32

The Surui know every square foot of the Seventh of September. They can identify all of the trees and animals and have names for every river and creek.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
14
of 32

A Surui man takes aim with a longbow and arrow.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
15
of 32

At the Surui's district headquarters in Cacoal, Brazil, CNET's Dara Kerr (left) looks at mapping data the tribe uses to monitor deforestation.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
16
of 32

This is what the Amazon looks like when untouched by deforestation. It's no wonder early explorers nicknamed the rainforest the "Green Hell."

Photo:James Martin/CNET
17
of 32

Google helped train the Surui on using mapping tools. It also added information about the Surui and the Seventh of September to Google Earth. People can now zoom in on the territory to see photos and learn about the Surui's culture and history

Photo:James Martin/CNET
18
of 32

Along the remote highways in Rondonia, the rainforest's green landscape fades into dusty barren land.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
19
of 32

Almost all of Rondonia was once thick with jungle. Now, there's a stark line between deforested land and the rainforest.  

Photo:James Martin/CNET
20
of 32

The Surui are in constant danger as they struggle to defend themselves and their culture. 

"We are honestly under threat from loggers' and miners' guns," Almir wrote in 2016.

Here, Almir walks through the jungle with his shotgun in hand while on patrol in search of any evidence of incursions into the tribal territory.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
21
of 32

Loggers primarily go after the Brazil nut tree, which grows perfectly straight and can reach 200 feet tall. We came across this makeshift wood factory in a remote area of Mato Grosso. 

Photo:James Martin/CNET
22
of 32

The Surui use 4x4 pickup trucks to go on patrol in the rainforest. They're looking for evidence of mining, logging and other illegal activities in their territory.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
23
of 32

A wood processing facility in Mato Grosso. 

Photo:James Martin/CNET
24
of 32

It's not easy driving through the plant-choked, rugged tracks of the rainforest. It took an hour of collective engineering to free this 4x4 from a muddy ditch during one excursion. 

Photo:James Martin/CNET
25
of 32

In the heart of what's called the "arc of deforestation," Rondonia is the most deforested state in Brazil's Amazon, according to the  World Wildlife Fund.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
26
of 32

Deep in Mato Grosso, we turn off the dusty road and Almir drives the pickup up a small hill and into the forest, parking just far enough in to hide his truck among the trees. 

Photo:James Martin/CNET
27
of 32

We arrive at a makeshift camp where the tribe has already strung hammocks and set up tents. 

Photo:James Martin/CNET
28
of 32

A member of the Surui prepares a campfire while out on patrol in the  northern section of the tribe's territory.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
29
of 32

t5a7879

In all, 28 people are camping here. Tomorrow, we'll walk into the forest on patrol to look for evidence of illegal mining and logging.  

Photo:James Martin/CNET
30
of 32

The jungle is constantly moving. Scarlet macaws fly overhead as monkeys hop from tree to tree.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
31
of 32

CNET senior reporter Dara Kerr (left), Almir Narayamoga Surui, chief of one of the four clans of the Paiter-Surui tribe (center), and CNET senior photographer James Martin (right), in Lapetanha, Brazil. 

Photo:Surui tribe/CNET
32
of 32
Now Reading

The Surui take on a challenge as big as the Amazon

Up Next

Welcome to Mount Washington, home of the 'world's worst weather'

