The Spruce Goose, SR-71, spaceplanes and MiGs at Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • evergreen-air-museum-48-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-31-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-45-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-50-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-13-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-12-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-15-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-14-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-16-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-17-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-18-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-19-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-20-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-21-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-22-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-23-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-24-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-25-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-26-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-29-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-27-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-28-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-30-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-37-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-32-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-33-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-34-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-49-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-35-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-36-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-38-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-40-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-39-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-41-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-42-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-43-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-44-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-46-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-47-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-51-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-52-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-53-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-10-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-55-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-54-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-56-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-57-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-58-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-59-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-60-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-61-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-64-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-66-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-67-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-65-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-62-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-63-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-70-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-71-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-68-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-11-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-73-of-64
  • evergreen-air-museum-72-of-64

Oregonian Evergreen

When you first enter the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, you're greeted by the wing and pontoon of one of the largest aircraft ever made, the Hughes H-4 Hercules, aka the Spruce Goose. I just love how it seems like it's about to step on this little Curtiss Robin C-1.

For more about this amazing plane, and many of the others at this museum, read: Inside the amazing Spruce Goose at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
1
of 63

Spruce Goose

The Spruce Goose is, of course, made of birch. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
2
of 63

And it's a boat

As if the size of the H-4 wasn't bizarre enough, it's a flying boat.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
3
of 63

Size of this lad

Just look how massive this thing is. The first powered flight of the Wright Flyer, of which there's a replica in the foreground, was shorter than the H-4 is long. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
4
of 63

Absolute unit

The size makes it unlike anything of the era, and the overall design and seemingly endless smooth surfaces make it seem futuristic even today.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
5
of 63

In awe

Each of its eight Pratt & Whitney R-4360 Wasp Major engines had 28 cylinders, and developed 3,000 horsepower. So those 224 cylinders and 24,000 hp would have been able to get the H-4 to an estimated top speed of around 200 mph.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
6
of 63

Cargo

In theory the H-4 would have been able to carry 750 troops, or two Sherman tanks, 3,000 miles (4,800 km).

This is the cargo hold. I asked that guy if he was real and he said no.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
7
of 63

Even more cargo

Looking forward in the cargo bay. Had the H-4 entered production, this area too would have been for cargo. The stairs were a later addition to aid visitors like me up to the flight deck.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
8
of 63

Anticlamshell

Originally the H-4 was to have huge clamshell doors in the bow to help speed up cargo transfer. Hughes felt that in an emergency these might open enough to flood the aircraft. So it's solid now.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
9
of 63

Now those are windows

I was disappointed to learn the windows aren't original. How incredible would it have been flying with such a view?

They were put in by the previous owners so people could see into this area from a balcony outside.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
10
of 63

Cockpit

This is one of the widest, most spacious cockpits I've ever seen. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
11
of 63

Flight engineer

Very few aircraft have had more than four engines. Can you imagine having to monitor all this? 

And if you think that's bad, the B-36, from this same era, had six piston plus four jet engines.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
12
of 63

Throttle up

Despite the size and complexity of the aircraft, it doesn't look overly complicated for the pilot. Though it's hard to make out, the throttles are labeled "E" and "H." Engines 1, 3, and 7 had generators to run the electrical systems. Engines 2, 4, 5, and 6, powered the hydraulics. The joystick is for adjusting trim.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
13
of 63

More toggles

Additional switches for the pilot, including hydraulic systems, autopilot and so on.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
14
of 63

Sunroof

While in the pilot's seat you can stand (not on the seat, of course) and put your camera through an open window above and get a shot like this down the length of the H-4.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
15
of 63

I'm on a boat

I made a 5.7K 360-degree video from up here and in the cockpit.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
16
of 63

Passengers

The seats here are from the one and only flight, when Hughes invited journalists and aircraft industry VIPs to help corroborate that the H-4 was in fact a real aircraft and not some ploy to secure war funds.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
17
of 63

Out the window

To put it in perspective, the H-4 would have theoretically carried only slightly less cargo than a modern C-17... a four-engined jet built 44 years later.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
18
of 63

Wing

This is a photo of inside the right wing. Mechanics could walk through here and perform some maintenance while airborne. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
19
of 63

Wires and fuses

With so much space available, many of the important relays, fuses and junctions are conveniently up here on the flight deck.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
20
of 63

The spine

A look into the structure down the spine of the aircraft. The H-4 isn't entirely birch, of course, there's a bit of spruce in there too. And some metal. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
21
of 63

Oil

This massive 189-gallon oil reservoir is at the back of the flight deck, between the wings. It helps makes sure all the moving parts keep moving.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
22
of 63

Second greatest span

From its launch until 2019, the H-4 had the widest wingspan of any aircraft ever flown. That record is now held by Stratolaunch, which is over 60 feet (20 meters) wider.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
23
of 63

Empennage

The vertical stabilizer actually makes the H-4 taller than the largest commercial aircraft flying today, the A380

The horizontal stabilizer is wider than the main wingspan of nearly every other aircraft in the museum. It's about the same as a Boeing 737.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
24
of 63

Mostly metal Goose

The Grumman G-21 Goose is a seaplane designed before WWII and made mostly of metal, with some fabric covering some parts of the wings and tail. This Goose was built in 1945 and spent most of its life in Alaska.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
25
of 63

Catalina

One of my all-time favorites, the Consolidated PBY Catalina.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
26
of 63

On board

Typically the Catalina would have a crew of 10, though that could vary depending on the mission. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
27
of 63

Cool Cat

The Cat was originally a patrol and search-and-rescue aircraft, but also found use as a passenger aircraft, waterbomber and more. Some are still flying, over 70 years after production ended.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
28
of 63

Seabee

The Republic RC-3 Seabee, an amphibious civilian aircraft built in the 1940s. Over 1,000 were produced. One even made it into a movie.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
29
of 63

Twin tails

Speaking of interesting tail designs, this is a Cessna O-2 Skymaster. What really makes this aircraft interesting, though is its duel-engine design: one pulling from the front, and one pushing from the back.

This specific aircraft participated in the rescue of Bat 21 Bravo, which later became a movie.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
30
of 63

Old Phantom

The F-4 Phantom II was flown by the US military for over 30 years. This specific example started service in southeast Asia in 1963, before being stationed in Hawaii. It was retired in 1989.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
31
of 63

Calling the thunder

One of several immaculate Century Series jets throughout the museum. In this case, an F-105G Thunderchief.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
32
of 63

Old bird

This is the first DC-3 delivered to an airline. She's named Reno, and United started flying her in 1936.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
33
of 63

Luxe

The cabin configured as it was in 1936, with seating for 21.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
34
of 63

To the skies

Amazingly, over 80 years since its first flight, the Reno is still flyable, with few modern anachronisms (the radio being one). 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
35
of 63

A-26

The twin-engined A-26 first few in 1942. After the war the US Air Force redesignated it the B-26, not to be confused with the other B-26, which was slightly older.

In 1966, Thailand wouldn't allow the US to station any "bombers" in the country, so the Air Force reredesignated them back to A-26. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
36
of 63

Into the jet age

Hard to believe that the jet is the older design. The Me-262 first flew five years before the H-4. Certainly easy to look at these as the beginning of one era and the end of another. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
37
of 63

Fury

The FJ-3 Fury, which is essentially an F-86 heavily modified for naval use and carrier landings.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
38
of 63

Spanish jets

Here's a rare one, a Hispano HA-200 Saeta. Designed and built in Spain, it was primarily a trainer, but an armed version was developed from it. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
39
of 63

Ominous cumulus

I was going to walk out to the museum's 747 and P-2 Neptune, but something about those clouds told me I should make my way to the next building.

You can't go in these anyway. If you want to see inside a 747, including the cockpit and cargo hold, check out my tour of the Technik Museum Speyer.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
40
of 63

The last Titan

This is the last Titan missile built. It wasn't launched (obviously). 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
41
of 63

Motors

The LR-87 rocket engine, with its dual combustion chambers.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
42
of 63

To infinity, and beyond

It's always fascinating to see one up close. I also toured the Titan Missile Museum in Arizona, where you can see another Titan in its original underground silo and launch complex. Read more here: Inside the chilling Titan Missile Museum.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
43
of 63

Apollo air lift

A Sikorsky SH-3H Sea King lifts an Apollo Command Module replica. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
44
of 63

Hail Nightingale

Seems my weather wariness was wise. A deluge of some peculiar blend of snow and hail quickly covered the property. You can't go in any of those aircraft, so it's fine to view them from the warm, dry museum interior. This is an Air Force VC-9 Nightingale transport. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
45
of 63

Big noses

On the right is the Sikorsky H-34, which was developed from the H-19, in the middle. With its engine cover open you can see the unique front (but "backwards" mounted) engine layout of these helicopters. The H-19 was the Army's first transport helicopter. 

On the left is the antisubmarine Kaman SH-2 Seasprite, which entered service only a few years after the Sikorskys. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
46
of 63

Flying banana

The oddly fruit-shaped Piasecki H-21 cargo helicopter. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
47
of 63

Rainbow chopper

I stepped out into the slush to get this photo of a CH-37 Mojave, not at all fitting its name. Rainbow cameo in the upper left. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
48
of 63

Rescue H-5

Before its 10 years with the US Coast Guard, this Sikorsky H-5 was in service with the first commercial helicopter company in the US.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
49
of 63

Polish fish

A MiG-21 Fishbed that was in service with the Polish Air Force. MiG-21s are the most produced supersonic aircraft in history.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
50
of 63

NASA Starfighter

The needle-like F-104 Starfighter. Originally built for the Belgian Air Force, it's seen here in NASA livery. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
51
of 63

Prettiest hog

Some call it ugly. I call it gorgeous. The A-10 Thunderbolt II, aka the Warthog. Brrrrrrrrt!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
52
of 63

Bulbous

My favorite airplane aesthetic is "weird and bulbous," like this OV-1 Mohawk.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
53
of 63

Side-by-side

Pilot and observer sit side-by-side. Though primarily an observation/surveillance aircraft, the OV-1 could be armed with bombs and rocket or gun pods.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
54
of 63

Blackbird

Certainly one of the most iconic aircraft, the SR-71 still holds many speed records.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
55
of 63

Engine of engines

The J58 is one of the most amazing jet engines, capable of modifying how it functions to supply thrust and relative fuel economy at a wide range of speeds.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
56
of 63

Speed drone

A D-21 supersonic drone, meant to be launched by a variant of the SR-71's predecessor, the A-12

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
57
of 63

Big bird

Easy to forget how huge the SR-71 is. Also note the nose of the X-15 replica hanging from the ceiling. Now that is a fast airplane. Twice as fast as the SR-71.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
58
of 63

Flogger

Another 70's Soviet gem, the MiG-23 Flogger. This one is from Egypt and was used by the US Air Force to determine its flight characteristics. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
59
of 63

Crichton?

An X-38 re-entry vehicle, designed to evacuate astronauts from the ISS. This is the reworked prototype, the V-131-R.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
60
of 63

Out back

Every museum is limited by space, money or both. While there are many aircraft sitting outside, this one seems to need the most work. And that's too bad, as it's a very rare and exceptionally gorgeous Beechcraft Starship. Hopefully they'll restore it and give it a good place inside.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
61
of 63

Snowy Fulcrum

In front of the museum there's the always-gorgeous MiG-29 Fulcrum.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
62
of 63

Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum

The Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum has lots of amazing aircraft and is a really well curated museum. It's one of my favorites, and I've seen a lot of air museums.

For more info about this tour and the incredible aircraft within, read this: Inside the amazing Spruce Goose at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
63
of 63
Now Reading

The Spruce Goose, SR-71, spaceplanes and MiGs at Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

Game of Thrones season 8, ep 4 spoilers are coming. Here's how to avoid them

Game of Thrones season 8, ep 4 spoilers are coming. Here's how to avoid them

by
See all the Game of Thrones season 8 photos so far

See all the Game of Thrones season 8 photos so far

92 Photos
Google I/O 2019: Watch the livestream, see start times and full schedule

Google I/O 2019: Watch the livestream, see start times and full schedule

by
Flying a plane is hard, but it's amazing that we get to do it at all (Q&A)

Flying a plane is hard, but it's amazing that we get to do it at all (Q&A)

by
VW eGon concept is a cut-apart e-Golf meant to get kids excited for tech

VW eGon concept is a cut-apart e-Golf meant to get kids excited for tech

by