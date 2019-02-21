The slimmer, more fitness aware Galaxy Active

CNET también está disponible en español.

Galaxy Watch Active

Samsung announced a new line of fitness wearables at its Unpacked event Wednesday in San Francisco: the Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch and the Galaxy Fit and Fit E sports bands. Like the Gear Sport smartwatch that Samsung released in 2017, the new Galaxy Active puts fitness features at the forefront with the ability to monitor blood pressure. But unlike its predecessors, it lacks the signature rotating bezel that was a staple of previous Galaxy smartwatches.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
1
of 15

You can preorder now

Samsung will begin taking preorders for the Galaxy Watch Active on Thursday, with orders arriving on March 8, the same day as retail availability.   

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
2
of 15

It costs $199

The Galaxy Watch Active will cost $199. Order by March 7 and you'll receive a free wireless charging pad.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
3
of 15

Pick your color

It has two buttons on the side and a thin aluminum frame that comes in four different metallic finishes: black, silver, rose gold and sea green with swappable rubber bands.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
4
of 15

Slimmer profile

The Galaxy Watch Active looks and feels like a slimmed-down version of last year's Galaxy Watch -- just without the rotating bezel.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
5
of 15

Monitor blood pressure

Like previous Galaxy wearables, the Watch Active has optical heart rate sensors on the back used for calculating calories and continuously monitoring heart-rate during exercise. Like the Gear Sport smartwatch that Samsung released in 2017, the new Galaxy Active puts fitness features at the forefront with the ability to monitor blood pressure.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
6
of 15

Download the app

Starting March 15, you'll be able to download Samsung's My BP Lab App, which was developed in partnership with the University of California at San Francisco to track blood pressure from your wrist.   

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
7
of 15

Water resistance

The Watch Active has a 5 ATM rating so you can safely take it for a dip in the pool or ocean and theoretically submerge it up to 50 meters (165 feet). But it shouldn't be used for scuba diving.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
8
of 15

Click or swipe through to explore the many faces of the Galaxy Watch Active.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
9
of 15

Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
10
of 15

Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
11
of 15

Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
12
of 15

Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
13
of 15

Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
14
of 15

Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
15
of 15
