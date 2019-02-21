The slimmer, more fitness aware Galaxy Active

Samsung announced a new line of fitness wearables at its Unpacked event Wednesday in San Francisco: the Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch and the Galaxy Fit and Fit E sports bands. Like the Gear Sport smartwatch that Samsung released in 2017, the new Galaxy Active puts fitness features at the forefront with the ability to monitor blood pressure. But unlike its predecessors, it lacks the signature rotating bezel that was a staple of previous Galaxy smartwatches.
