X
The Slick Lines and Many LEDs of the Anker Nebula Mars 3

Anker's new projector has tons of LEDs, and not just inside. Here's a closer look.

headshots_Geoffrey_Morrison_140x100.jpg
Geoffrey Morrison
Anker Mars 3
1 of 10 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The Anker Nebula Mars 3 is an LED-powered 1080p projector with a built-in battery and Android TV. 

Check out our full review: Anker Nebula Mars 3: Modern Mobile Martian.

Anker Mars 3
2 of 10 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

To turn the Mars 3 on, simply slide down the lens cover.

Anker Mars 3
3 of 10 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

There's no zoom or lens shift. Focus is electronic and automatic. There's also a manual option using the remote. 

Anker Mars 3
4 of 10 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The back of the Mars 3 has an LED light bar that can help with setup in a dark space, or illuminate an area like a table when camping.

Anker Mars 3
5 of 10 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Under a rubber flap on the back are the power connection, USB-C and USB-A to charge your devices, HDMI, and a 3.5mm analog input.

Anker Mars 3
6 of 10 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The back of the handle has a segmented-circle battery level indicator.

Anker Mars 3
7 of 10 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The buttons and navigational joystick are backlit.

Anker Mars 3
8 of 10 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

There's a standard-size tripod mount on the bottom.

Anker Mars 3
9 of 10 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The remote is IR and Bluetooth.

Anker Mars 3
10 of 10 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Lots of features and a great design. How does it look? Check out our full review: Anker Nebula Mars 3: Modern Mobile Martian.   

