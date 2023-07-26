The Slick Lines and Many LEDs of the Anker Nebula Mars 3
Anker's new projector has tons of LEDs, and not just inside. Here's a closer look.
The Anker Nebula Mars 3 is an LED-powered 1080p projector with a built-in battery and Android TV.
Check out our full review: Anker Nebula Mars 3: Modern Mobile Martian.
To turn the Mars 3 on, simply slide down the lens cover.
There's no zoom or lens shift. Focus is electronic and automatic. There's also a manual option using the remote.
The back of the Mars 3 has an LED light bar that can help with setup in a dark space, or illuminate an area like a table when camping.
Under a rubber flap on the back are the power connection, USB-C and USB-A to charge your devices, HDMI, and a 3.5mm analog input.
The back of the handle has a segmented-circle battery level indicator.
The buttons and navigational joystick are backlit.
There's a standard-size tripod mount on the bottom.
The remote is IR and Bluetooth.
