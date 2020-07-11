There's no zoom on the M2. For a bigger or smaller image, you need to move the projector farther or closer to the screen. There isn't even an analog manual focus control. Instead there's a camera-like autofocus, which you can also adjust via the remote.
Discuss: The portable ViewSonic M2 is kinda cute (for a projector)
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.