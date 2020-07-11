CNET también está disponible en español.

The portable ViewSonic M2 is kinda cute (for a projector)

Battery-powered, big-screen Netflix, anywhere.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Viewsonic M2

The ViewSonic M2 is a compact, highly portable projector that can run on batteries.

You can read all about it in our in depth review.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Hand-held... sort of

It's about the size of two thick paperbacks side-by-side. 

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Speakers

The two 3-watt speakers were tuned by Harman Kardon and sound surprisingly OK.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Zoomless

There's no zoom on the M2. For a bigger or smaller image, you need to move the projector farther or closer to the screen. There isn't even an analog manual focus control. Instead there's a camera-like autofocus, which you can also adjust via the remote.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Remote

The remote isn't backlit and has a rather unintuitive layout. However, there aren't many buttons, so eventually I'd imagine one would get used to it.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Tilt-A-Whirl

You can tilt the M2 farther upwards than most projectors thanks to its adjustable hinged foot.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Handle in a pinch

Seems sturdy enough to use as handle to move around, but I wouldn't throw it around like that.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Connections

There are internal apps, but they're not as good as what you'd get from a Roku or Amazon streaming stick. To that end, there are HDMI and USB connections on the back. 

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Power

Normally you'll have the M2 connected to a wall outlet via its included power brick. It can also run off a USB-C battery pack (not included).

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

1 movie

ViewSonic claims around two hours of playback from a 10,000 mAh battery. Using battery power also dims the image.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Feet

The three small feet are adjustable, too. The compartment on the lower left is for the included Wi-Fi adapter.

