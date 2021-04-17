The Optoma UHD35 4K projector poses for pictures

Take a closer look at a budget 4K projector that punches above its weight.
The Optoma UHD35 is a compact, 4K projector that offers a lot of performance for its price. Here's what it looks like up close.
One consequence of that lower price? It has a limited zoom range of 1.1x.
There's a lamp and a DLP chip in there somewhere.
Manual zoom and focus. No lens shift.
The small size is great, but that also means its a little loud.
It's hard to pick out the power button in the dark, since they're all the same size.
There are two HDMI 2.0 inputs, along with analog and digital audio out and an almost anachronistic analog PC input.
All three feet are adjustable, making table placement easier.
The standard Optoma remote control, which features all the buttons you need and is brightly backlit.
For more info, check out the full review of the Optoma UHD35.
