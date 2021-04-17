The Optoma UHD35 4K projector poses for pictures

Take a closer look at a budget 4K projector that punches above its weight.

optoma-uhd35-1-of-9
1 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The Optoma UHD35 is a compact, 4K projector that offers a lot of performance for its price. Here's what it looks like up close.

$1,299 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Small zoom
2 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Small zoom

One consequence of that lower price? It has a limited zoom range of 1.1x.

$1,299 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Hello in there
3 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Hello in there

There's a lamp and a DLP chip in there somewhere.

$1,299 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Dials and such
4 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Dials and such

Manual zoom and focus. No lens shift.

$1,299 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Shiny
5 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Shiny

The small size is great, but that also means its a little loud.

$1,299 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Buttons
6 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Buttons

It's hard to pick out the power button in the dark, since they're all the same size.

$1,299 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Lots of connections
7 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Lots of connections

There are two HDMI 2.0 inputs, along with analog and digital audio out and an almost anachronistic analog PC input.

$1,299 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Featuring 3 feet
8 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Featuring 3 feet

All three feet are adjustable, making table placement easier.

$1,299 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Remote
9 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Remote

The standard Optoma remote control, which features all the buttons you need and is brightly backlit. 

For more info, check out the full review of the Optoma UHD35.

$1,299 at Amazon
Read Full Review

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Mortal Kombat, Black Widow and more

New movies coming out in 2021: Mortal Kombat, Black Widow and more

62 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

38 Photos
41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

43 Photos
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gets set to explore Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gets set to explore Mars

10 Photos
The most venomous animals on Earth, ranked

The most venomous animals on Earth, ranked

32 Photos