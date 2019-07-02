The Oppo Reno 5G is smoother than actual 5G

CNET también está disponible en español.
Here's the Oppo Reno 5G, Oppo's best and most expensive phone yet.
It's one of only four 5G phones you can buy right now, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, LG V50 and OnePlus 7 Pro.
The fastest download speed I could get using 5G on Speedtest.net was 489Mbps. Check out the rest of my tests here.
The phone also has a nifty seflie camera that pops up shark fin style.
Notice: no notch.
It has a 6.6-inch display, Snapdragon 855 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a super-long battery life.
ColorOS, Oppo's take on Android 9.0, can't compete with pure Android or iOS12, though.
It has an impressive tri-camera setup that's comprised of a 48 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel periscope lens -- which enables 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid -- and an 8 megapixel ultrawide shooter.
