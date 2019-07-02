CNET también está disponible en español.

Here's the Oppo Reno 5G, Oppo's best and most expensive phone yet.

Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
It's one of only four 5G phones you can buy right now, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, LG V50 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

The fastest download speed I could get using 5G on Speedtest.net was 489Mbps. Check out the rest of my tests here.

The phone also has a nifty seflie camera that pops up shark fin style.

Notice: no notch.

It has a 6.6-inch display, Snapdragon 855 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a super-long battery life.

ColorOS, Oppo's take on Android 9.0, can't compete with pure Android or iOS12, though.

It has an impressive tri-camera setup that's comprised of a 48 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel periscope lens -- which enables 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid -- and an 8 megapixel ultrawide shooter.

Click or scroll through for more pictures of the Oppo Reno 5G.

The Oppo Reno 5G is smoother than actual 5G

