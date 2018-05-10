The nine types of Facebook ads that Russian trolls paid for

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Don't show this again
Russian trolls set up events in the hopes of bringing conflict and confrontation in real life.
This ad was posted on August 31, 2016, and ended on September 10, 2016. It received no clicks or impressions.
This ad was posted by Black Matters, one of the largest groups that the IRA controlled.
In this post, the trolls targeted the ad to people who were interested in Martin Luther King, Jr., African-American Civil Rights Movement, African-American history, Malcolm X or the color black.
It received 7,945 views, with 1,283 people clicking it. The ad cost 400 rubles, or $6.45.
The ad campaign had hundreds of anti-immigration posts.
This ad not only promoted anti-immigration, but also "humor and latest news."
It was targeted to people in Germany, France and the United Kingdom, and only received 2 views. It cost 1.73 rubles, or 2 cents.
Gun control was another major topic the Russian trolls targeted.
This ad, featuring a photo of Clint Eastwood, was targeted to conservatives likely to engage with political content.
162 people saw it, and 33 people clicked on it. The ad cost 97.64 rubles, or $1.58.
The Heart of Texas was such a popular group controlled by the IRA that House Democrats gave it an entire category.
The URL for the group was "TimeToSecede," and it often called for Texas to split from the United States.
This ad was targeted to Facebook users in Texas, and received 36,702 views. More than 3,800 people clicked on it, and Russian trolls spent 31,104 rubles on it, or $502.
Russian trolls saw LGBT activism as a divisive issue in the US, and capitalized on it with their ads.
This ad was targeted to Facebook users in Texas, and received 86 clicks. More than 580 people saw it, and it cost 250 rubles, or $4.04.
With the IRA's Muslim focused ads, the campaign played on both sides, supporting both pro-Muslim and anti-Muslim perspectives.
This ad ran for one day, from November 23, 2015 to November 24, 2015. It received no views or clicks.
The ads didn't just play out on Facebook -- Russian trolls took to Instagram, too.
This ad for veterans was targeted to people interested in the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, as well as the group Supporting Our Veterans.
Up to 3,527 people saw this ad, with 33 people clicking on it. Russian trolls spent 1,506.21 rubles on it, or $24.28.
The majority of the Russian trolling effort was focused on the 2016 US presidential election, promoting Donald Trump and attacking Hillary Clinton.
In this ad, the Russian trolls targeted it to people who liked "Being Patriotic," as well as those people's friends on Facebook.
The ad received 682 clicks with 4,389 views. It cost 415.64 rubles, or $6.70.