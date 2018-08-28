The new June Intelligent Oven is cheaper, smarter than first version

CNET también está disponible en español.

June Intelligent Oven

This countertop appliance first came out in 2016, cost $1,495 and boasted a lot of features we hadn't seen on cooking appliances: a built-in camera, smartphone-like internal processor and software that could recognize foods that you put into the oven.

The second-gen model is nearly identical in appearance to its predecessor. But it's much cheaper at $599.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Upgrades

Software updates have enabled the second-gen June to take on more cooking tasks and recognize more foods, and the oven gives you more opportunities to customize the June's automated cooking programs.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Controls

The June has 1 cubic foot of space. The touchscreen control panel is located on the oven door. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Lots of options

The June contains six carbon-fiber heating elements and two convection fans built into the back wall. It can perform the following tasks: bake, broil, roast, air fry, slow cook, dehydrate, toast and keep warm. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Cooking programs

The real draw of the June is its automated cooking programs. With these programs, you can select what food you want to cook, and the June will use information from the cloud to access how to cook the dish and do so automatically. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Wi-Fi connection

The June is Wi-Fi-enabled, so you can connect it to your home network. Once you've downloaded the June app, the oven can then send you push notifications when your food is almost done and when it's complete. You can also watch a livestream of your dish through the app and send that footage to whomever you want.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
