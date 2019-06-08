The new iPod Touch looks just like the old one and it's kind of nice

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The iPod touch just got faster because of an upgraded processor. It is literally twice as fast as the 2015 version.
The packaging for the 2019 iPod touch keeps the clear jewel case of years past.
After opening the packaging, you are treated to EarPods with a headphone connector and a lightning to USB cable.
It has a 4-inch display which looks minuscule compared to screens on the current iPhone lineup.
It features the same exact external design as the 2015 iPod Touch.
The iPod Touch looks extremely small compared to the Nintendo Switch, but might be a better fit for younger kids.
The iPod and white earpods duo is back and better than ever. Carrying a Walkman is no longer necessary.
Here is the Product Red version of the iPod Touch.
The iPod Touch is 6.1 millimeters thick, which is thinner than the iPhone XS and XS Max.
The sleep/wake button is located on top rather than on the side like the iPhone XS.
The volume up and down buttons are located on the left side.
Over the years the iPod has changed to become more innovative. The iPod nano (left) was different from the iPod classic (in the middle) and the iPod Touch (right) brought a touch screen and internet connectivity for the first time to an iPod.
The iPhone XS Max (left) and iPod Touch look quite different, but both will be able to run iOS 13.
On the back in the top right corner is a dark oval that covers the hole for antennas signals to pass through.
Even though it is an updated product, it does not support wireless charging. However it still comes with a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack!
There's an actual home button on the iPod.
Its small size is perfect for those who like tiny products, and a device that is comfortable to hold.
The original iPod could hold 1,000 songs, while the newer one can hold 4,000 -- when you account for the space iOS takes up.
It comes with an 8-megapixel camera which is similar to the one on the back of the iPhone 6.
The camera takes decent photos in good lighting.
The iPod Touch has a 1.2-megapixel front-facing camera which yields okay-looking selfies.
On the left is the iPhone XS Max and its significant camera bump. On the right is the iPod Touch.
Despite its niche target audience, the iPod Touch is still a solid device, but I'd recommend really thinking about how you'd use it before you buy one.
Check out our in-depth review of the 2019 iPod Touch for more information.