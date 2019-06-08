The new iPod Touch looks just like the old one and it's kind of nice

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • apple-ipod-touch-6
  • Apple iPod Touch 2019
  • Apple iPod Touch 2019
  • Apple iPod Touch 2019
  • apple-ipod-touch-3-2
  • Apple iPod Touch 2019
  • Apple iPod Touch 2019
  • apple-ipod-touch-11
  • Apple iPod Touch 2019
  • apple-ipod-touch-10
  • Apple iPod Touch 2019
  • Apple iPod Touch 2019
  • Apple iPod Touch 2019
  • Apple iPod Touch 2019
  • apple-ipod-touch-8
  • apple-ipod-touch-5
  • Apple iPod Touch 2019
  • Apple iPod Touch 2019
  • apple-ipod-touch-2
  • Apple iPod Touch 2019
  • Apple iPod Touch 2019
  • apple-ipod-touch-1-4
  • apple-ipod-touch-1-5

iPod Touch

The iPod touch just got faster because of an upgraded processor. It is literally twice as fast as the 2015 version.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 23

The packaging for the 2019 iPod touch keeps the clear jewel case of years past.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 23

After opening the packaging, you are treated to EarPods with a headphone connector and a lightning to USB cable.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 23

It has a 4-inch display which looks minuscule compared to screens on the current iPhone lineup.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 23

It features the same exact external design as the 2015 iPod Touch.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
5
of 23

The iPod Touch looks extremely small compared to the Nintendo Switch, but might be a better fit for younger kids.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 23

The iPod and white earpods duo is back and better than ever. Carrying a Walkman is no longer necessary.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 23

Here is the Product Red version of the iPod Touch.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
8
of 23

The iPod Touch is 6.1 millimeters thick, which is thinner than the iPhone XS and XS Max. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 23

The sleep/wake button is located on top rather than on the side like the iPhone XS.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
10
of 23

The volume up and down buttons are located on the left side. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 23

Over the years the iPod has changed to become more innovative. The iPod nano (left) was different from the iPod classic (in the middle) and the iPod Touch (right) brought a touch screen and internet connectivity for the first time to an iPod. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 23

The iPhone XS Max (left) and iPod Touch look quite different, but both will be able to run iOS 13.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 23

On the back in the top right corner is a dark oval that covers the hole for antennas signals to pass through.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 23

Even though it is an updated product, it does not support wireless charging. However it still comes with a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack! 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
15
of 23

There's an actual home button on the iPod. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
16
of 23

Its small size is perfect for those who like tiny products, and a device that is comfortable to hold.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 23

The original iPod could hold 1,000 songs, while the newer one can hold 4,000 -- when you account for the space iOS takes up.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 23

It comes with an 8-megapixel camera which is similar to the one on the back of the iPhone 6. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
19
of 23

The camera takes decent photos in good lighting.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 23

The iPod Touch has a 1.2-megapixel front-facing camera which yields okay-looking selfies.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 23

On the left is the iPhone XS Max and its significant camera bump. On the right is the iPod Touch. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
22
of 23

Despite its niche target audience, the iPod Touch is still a solid device, but I'd recommend really thinking about how you'd use it before you buy one.

Check out our in-depth review of the 2019 iPod Touch for more information

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
23
of 23
Now Reading

The new iPod Touch looks just like the old one and it's kind of nice

Up Next

Apple iOS 13: Top new features

Latest Stories

Instagram takes on TikTok with song lyrics. Here's how to sing along

Instagram takes on TikTok with song lyrics. Here's how to sing along

by
We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

by
E3 2019: Microsoft Xbox E3 conference, start time, how to watch, livestream and more

E3 2019: Microsoft Xbox E3 conference, start time, how to watch, livestream and more

by
The Netflix for Broadway is coaxing theater onto a digital stage

The Netflix for Broadway is coaxing theater onto a digital stage

by
Making the most of Lexus’ V8 sports cars at the brand’s Performance Driving School

Making the most of Lexus’ V8 sports cars at the brand’s Performance Driving School

by