Moto G Power 5G Looks Good in Vegan 'Leather' and Lilac

Motorola's new $300 Moto G Power sports a new taller design complete with faux leather on the back.

Patrick Holland
Patrick Holland has been a phone reviewer for CNET since 2016. He is a former theater director who occasionally makes short films. Patrick has an eye for photography and a passion for everything mobile. He is a colorful raconteur who will guide you through the ever-changing, fast-paced world of phones, especially the iPhone and iOS. He used to co-host CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast and interviewed guests like Jeff Goldblum, Alfre Woodard, Stephen Merchant, Sam Jay, Edgar Wright and Roy Wood Jr.
James Martin Managing Editor, Photography
James Martin is the Managing Editor of Photography at CNET. His photos capture technology's impact on society - from the widening wealth gap in San Francisco, to the European refugee crisis and Rwanda's efforts to improve health care. From the technology pioneers of Google and Facebook, photographing Apple's Steve Jobs and Tim Cook, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Sundar Pichai, to the most groundbreaking launches at Apple and NASA, his is a dream job for any documentary photography and journalist with a love for technology. Exhibited widely, syndicated and reprinted thousands of times over the years, James follows the people and places behind the technology changing our world, bringing their stories and ideas to life.
Expertise photojournalism, portrait photography, behind-the-scenes Credentials
  • 2021 Graphis Photography Awards, Gold Award, Journalism, 'The Doorway' Graphis Photography Awards, Silver Award, Portrait, 'Cast of film '1917'' Graphis Photography Awards, Silver Award, Environmental, 'Upper Lola Montez' ND Awards, Architecture, 'Taj Mah
Patrick Holland
James Martin
Moto G Power 5G phone
1 of 12 James Martin/CNET

The new Moto G Power 5G (2024) is now out. Motorola took several significant steps forward with the phone adding NFC for Google Pay, wireless charging and a larger screen.

Moto G Power 5G phone
2 of 12 James Martin/CNET

The phone's 6.7-inch display has a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, which makes games and animations look smooth. The screen is lovely when you use the phone indoors, with colors that are nice and punchy. 

Moto G Power 5G phone
3 of 12 James Martin/CNET

I mostly left the display set to auto, which changes the refresh rate according to what's on the screen. But in direct sunlight, this display is too dim. I got frustrated trying to take a photo at sunset because I couldn't see the framing.

Moto G Power 5G phone
4 of 12 James Martin/CNET

Like last year's Motorola Razr (2023), the back is covered in "vegan" leather. When I was at dinner with a table of iPhone-wielding friends, everyone complimented the faux leather back. Some even thought it was a case.

Moto G Power 5G phone
5 of 12 James Martin/CNET

The Moto G Power can charge fast too. It supports 30-watt fast wired charging, and when I timed it, the battery went from empty to 55% in 30 minutes. I should note that the wall plug isn't included in the box. It also supports 15-watt wireless charging, which is rare for a phone of this price.

Moto G Power 5G phone
6 of 12 James Martin/CNET

The Moto G Power runs on Android 14 and has a slew of nifty Motorola customizations for how apps look. Here it is with Google Maps on the screen.

Moto G Power 5G phone
7 of 12 James Martin/CNET

Here's a view of the right side. From left to right, is a power button that doubles as a fingerprint reader and a volume rocker.

Moto G Power 5G phone
8 of 12 James Martin/CNET

The phone is packed with old-school Android phone extras like an FM radio, headphone jack and a side fingerprint reader, which I absolutely enjoyed using.

Moto G Power 5G phone
9 of 12 James Martin/CNET

Motorola took a less is more approach to the Moto G Power's cameras, which I think works well. There's a wide and ultrawide lens on the back, compared with the trio of rear cameras on the 2023 model, which included a depth sensor for Portrait mode.

Moto G Power 5G phone
10 of 12 James Martin/CNET

The main camera has a 50-megapixel sensor and optical image stabilization, which allows for longer shutter speeds when taking photos in mixed and low-light situations. A longer shutter speed allows more light to hit the sensor, which typically results in a better image.

Moto G Power 5G phone
11 of 12 James Martin/CNET

The ultrawide lens is new to the Moto G Power and doubles as a macro lens, so you can get close to your subject and still have it in focus. This camera has an 8-megapixel sensor and I am genuinely impressed with some of the photos it was able to take.

Moto G Power 5G phone
12 of 12 James Martin/CNET

During the six days I tested the phone, I charged it only twice. Motorola claims the phone offers two-day battery life, and it largely lives up to that promise.

