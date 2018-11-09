The most popular gadgets on Amazon right now (Nov. 2018 edition)

CNET también está disponible en español.

The most popular stuff on Amazon right now

When it comes to online shopping, there's no bigger name than Amazon

The following are the best-selling, most popular items on Amazon in every major category as of Nov. 1, 2018.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured in this guide. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon/Ken James/Fox Van Allen
1
of 51

The most popular gaming console: Nintendo Switch

Move over Xbox One and PlayStation 4: The most popular gaming console on Amazon right now is the portable Nintendo Switch ($299.00).

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
2
of 51
$298.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

The most popular tablet: Amazon Fire 7

It's no surprise why this four-star rated, 8GB tablet is so popular: It sells for just $39.99, provided you're OK with Amazon placing ads on its lock screen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 51
$49.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

The most popular unlocked phone: iPhone 6

Though now over four years old, the 16GB Apple iPhone 6 is Amazon's most popular unlocked cell phone -- likely due to its rock-bottom price of just $162.78.

Published:Caption:Photo:Scott Stein/CNET
4
of 51
$338.98 at Amazon Read Full Review

The most popular TV: TCL 55" 4K Roku TV (S405)

Sure, there are better quality 55-inch televisions out there, but it's hard to beat the value of this $379.99 4K model with Roku functionality built-in.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 51
$279.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

The most popular DVD player: Sony DVPSR210P

This four-star DVD player from Sony ($33.00) may lack HDMI ports, but the price is fantastic. A remote control is included.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony via Amazon
6
of 51

The most popular wireless earbuds: Enacfire Wireless Earbuds

Sure, they're not Apple Airpods. But at $45.99, these 4-star Bluetooth earbuds from Enacfire are less than a third of the price.

Published:Caption:Photo:Enacfire via Amazon
7
of 51
$144.98 at Amazon Read Full Review

The most popular wireless headphones: Cowin E7

These active-noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones from Cowin ($50.00) offer 30 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Published:Caption:Photo:Cowin via Amazon
8
of 51

The most popular smart home speaker: Amazon Echo Dot

It's not too surprising that the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot ($49.99) is the most popular smart home speaker on Amazon. After all, the online retailer doesn't sell Google Home speakers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ry Crist/CNET
9
of 51
$49.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

The most popular smartwatch: Fitbit Versa

This less-expensive Apple Watch alternative from Fitbit ($199.00) tracks activity, receives app notifications, is water resistant and can store more than 300 songs.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
10
of 51
$197.49 at Amazon Read Full Review

The most popular cable modem: Netgear CM500

Stop renting your cable modem from your internet service provider! The Netgear CM500 (DOCSIS 3.0) works with Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, Cablevision and more. It's available on Amazon for $59.99.

Published:Caption:Photo:Netgear via Amazon
11
of 51

The most popular router: Netgear R6700 Nighthawk

This 4-star rated AC1750 router ($99.99) from Netgear has good range and a USB 3.0 port for media file storage.

Published:Caption:Photo:Netgear via Amazon
12
of 51

The most popular streaming player: Amazon Fire TV Stick

The 4.5-star rated Amazon Fire TV Stick ($39.99) turns any television with an HDMI input into a smart TV. It comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.

Want an upgrade? The 4K Amazon Fire TV is the second best-selling streaming device and sells for $49.99.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 51
$39.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

The most popular gaming mouse: Logitech G502 Proteus

This customizable RGB gaming mouse has 11 programmable buttons and comes with five 3.6 gram weights for a customizable feel. It's currently $49.75 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Logitech via Amazon
14
of 51

The most popular gaming keyboard: Redragon K552 Kumara

One of the least expensive mechanical keyboards you can buy on Amazon (now $29.99), the 4.5-star rated Redragon K552 Kumara has a red LED backlight and makes satisfying clicking sounds when you type.

Published:Caption:Photo:Redragon via Amazon
15
of 51

The most popular security camera: Wyze Cam v2

This 1080p smart camera features motion and sound detection, cloud storage (only 15-second clips, so you may want to add your own MicroSD card), night vision and a magnetic base for easy mounting. The best part, though, is its $25.98 price tag.

Published:Caption:Photo:Wyze via AmazonRead the article
16
of 51

The most popular camcorder: Sosun Video Camera

This surprisingly inexpensive video camera from Sosun ($63.99) has been rated four stars on Amazon. It has a three-inch TFT LCD screen and records in 1080p (15 fps) for up to two and a half hours of content on a single charge.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sosun via Amazon
17
of 51

The most popular film camera: Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

This 4.5-star instant camera ($56.00) prints photos as you take them and includes a macro lens adapter for close-up shots.

Film refills are available on Amazon for $36.14 for a 60-exposure pack.

Published:Caption:Photo:Fujifilm via Amazon
18
of 51

The most popular DSLR camera: Canon EOS Rebel T6 (refurbished)

Though a bit feature light for a DSLR camera, the 4.5-star-rated, 18-megapixel Canon EOS Rebel T6 ($317.99, refurbished) is a great entry-level camera for aspiring photographers.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
19
of 51
$349.00 at Abe's of Maine Read Full Review

The most popular laptop: Acer Aspire E5-576-392H

This 15.6-inch laptop from Acer ($379.99) features an eighth-gen Intel Core i3-8130U processor, 6GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD and a 8x DVD drive. It's not especially powerful, but it's a solid device for light computing tasks on a budget.

Published:Caption:Photo:Acer via Amazon
20
of 51

The most popular Chromebook: ASUS Chromebook C202SA-YS02

This 4-star rated, 11.6-inch Chromebook from Asus ($218.99) features an N3060 Celeron processor, a 16GB hard drive and 4GB of RAM.

Published:Caption:Photo:ASUS via Amazon
21
of 51

The most popular desktop: HP8300 Elite (refurbished)

This Windows 10 Pro desktop from HP ($188 refurbished) has an Intel i5-3470 processor (3.2 GHz), 8GB of RAM and a 500GB hard drive.

Published:Caption:Photo:HP via Amazon
22
of 51

The most popular monitor: HP 23.8" (VH240a)

This ultra-slim, full-HD monitor from HP ($109.99) boasts a 178-degree viewing angle, integrated audio and a micro-edge design.

Published:Caption:Photo:HP via Amazon
23
of 51

The most popular office printer: HP Officejet 3830

This all-in-one wireless from HP ($49.99) prints nearly nine pages per minute in black and white, and six pages per minute in color.

Published:Caption:Photo:HP via Amazon
24
of 51

The most popular SSD: Samsung 860 EVO 500GB

This blazing-fast solid-state drive from Samsung is available in sizes ranging from 250GB to 4TB. The most popular 500GB size currently sells for $82.99 and has an Amazon review score that exceeds 4.5 stars.

Published:Caption:Photo:Samsung via Amazon
25
of 51

The most popular GPS accessory: Tile

Though there is a newer version available that allows you to swap out its batteries, a four-pack of the last-gen Tile Mate GPS tracking tag is available for just $35.78 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tile via Amazon
26
of 51

The most popular battery charger for phones: Anker Power Core

The 4.5-star rated Anker Power Core ($31.99) holds 10,000-mAh of juice, enough to bring most phones back from the dead two or three times.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anker
27
of 51

The most popular Bluetooth speaker: Oontz Angle 3

This 10-watt Oontz portable Bluetooth speaker ($25.99) from Cambridge Soundworks is IPX5 water-resistant and gets roughly 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Published:Caption:Photo:Oontz via Amazon
28
of 51

The most popular gaming headphones: VersionTECH G2000

These 4-star surround-sound gaming headphones ($23.99) work with the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Published:Caption:Photo:VersionTECH via Amazon
29
of 51

The most popular projector: Vankyo Leisure 3

While our own favorite home theater projectors are expensive, the budget Vankyo Leisure 3 ($89.99) is a solid entry-level option for turning your PC or gaming console output into a big-screen viewing experience.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vankyo via Amazon
30
of 51

The most popular graphing calculator: TI-84 Plus CE

Texas Instruments' TI-84 graphing calculator ($124.00), a staple of high school math classrooms for decades, now includes a rechargeable battery and a color display.

Published:Caption:Photo:Texas Instruments via Amazon
31
of 51

The most popular kids' electronics toy: Lite Brite

Talk about a blast from the past: This updated version of your childhood favorite toy ($14.97) comes with 156 colored pegs, two templates and an art guide.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lite Brite via Amazon
32
of 51

The most popular toddler tech toy: VTech Turn & Learn Driver

The VTech Turn & Learn Driver ($14.19) is a 4.5-star rated early learning toy (great for kids up to age 3) that plays more than 60 sounds and melodies.

Published:Caption:Photo:VTech via Amazon
33
of 51

The most popular baby tech: Infant Optics Baby Monitor

This best-selling, 4.5-star-rated baby monitor from Infant Optics ($165.99) features a 3.5-inch color LCD, two-way talk, remote pan, tilt and optical zoom, temperature monitoring and more.

Published:Caption:Photo:Infant Optics via Amazon
34
of 51

The most popular small kitchen appliance: Instant Pot Duo

Yes, the Instant Pot Duo ($79.99 for the three-quart size) is a six-in-one pressure cooker that can make rice, bake bread and even cook entire chickens. But did you know it can also make popcorn and lip balm?

Published:Caption:Photo:Instant Pot via Amazon
35
of 51

The most popular robot vacuum: iRobot Roomba 690

Though not the newest or most advanced robot vacuum on the block, the Alexa-enabled iRobot Roomba 690 offers all the basics plus Alexa voice commands at a price of just $299.99.

Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzón / CNET
36
of 51
$297.49 at Dell Home Read First Take

The most popular vacuum: Black+Decker Dustbuster

This rechargeable lithium-ion vacuum from Black+Decker ($49.99) includes a pull-out crevice tool and a flip-up brush for dusting and cleaning upholstery.

Published:Caption:Photo:Black+Decker via Amazon
37
of 51

The most popular power tool: Dewalt Compact Drill

This cordless lithium-ion drill set from Dewalt ($99.99) doesn't come with drill bits, but for just a few bucks more, you can get a drill with a 45-piece screw bit set included ($108.99).

Published:Caption:Photo:Dewalt via Amazon
38
of 51

The most popular landline phone: VTech CS6719-2

This two-handset expandable landline phone system from VTech ($34.84) includes a 50-name phonebook, caller ID history, intercom functionality and a lighted display.

Published:Caption:Photo:VTech via Amazon
39
of 51

The most popular portable heater: Lasko CD09250

This three-setting, 1,500 watt ceramic heater from Lasko ($31.99) has an adjustable thermostat, making it a good choice to add some extra warmth to drafty rooms this winter.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lasko via Amazon
40
of 51

The most popular humidifier: VicTsing Cool Mist

This two-liter humidifier from VicTsing ($29.99) provides up to 10 hours of fine misting, shutting itself off automatically when the water level runs low.

Published:Caption:Photo:Victsing via Amazon
41
of 51

The most popular smart plug: Tan Tan Mini Socket (3 pack)

The Alexa-enabled, 4-star Tan Tan Mini Socket is an inexpensive way to build your smart home: A pack of three sells for just $27.99 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tan Tan via Amazon
42
of 51

The most popular smart bulb: Philips Hue White

These inexpensive Hue bulbs don't change color, nor do they allow you to change the color temperature. But they are Alexa-enabled and will set you back just $49.94 for a pack of four.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
43
of 51
$69.95 at Apple Read Full Review

The most popular personal-care gadget: Oral-B Pro 1000

This 4.5-star rated rechargeable electric toothbrush from Oral-B ($39.94) has a pressure sensor that stops the pulsations if you're brushing too hard.

Published:Caption:Photo:Oral-B via Amazon
44
of 51

The most popular portable washing machine: Best Choice SKY 2767

This $99.99 twin-tub miniature washer is perfect for a small city apartment. It can handle eight pounds of washing in roughly 15 minutes (plus another five minutes on spin).

Published:Caption:Photo:Best Choice Products via Amazon
45
of 51

The most popular portable dryer: Magic Chef MCSDRY1S

This 4-star, 2.6-cubic-foot Magic Chef dryer ($159.99) has adjustable timer controls. It's also wall mountable -- and yes, the kit is included.

Published:Caption:Photo:Magic Chef via Amazon
46
of 51

The most popular coffeemaker: Keurig K55

This single-serve Keurig brewer ($85.65) has a large 48-ounce water reservoir, so you can get an entire morning's worth of coffee (and then some) out of a single fill.

Sure, single-serve coffee pods are bad for the environment, but you can buy a set of four reusable K cups for just $9.99.

Published:Caption:Photo:Keurig via Amazon
47
of 51

The most popular microwave: Toshiba EM925A5A-BS

This best-selling 900-watt Toshiba microwave ($87.15) is rated 4.5 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toshiba via Amazon
48
of 51

The most popular flash drive: SanDisk Cruzer 64GB

This password-protected USB file storage device from SanDisk ($13.32) offers 64GB of storage.

Published:Caption:Photo:SanDisk via Amazon
49
of 51

The most popular external drive: WD 2TB Elements

This 2TB, USB 3.0-compatible external drive from Western Digital is available for $64.99 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:WD via Amazon
50
of 51

The most popular smart thermostat: Nest (3rd Gen)

There are many smart thermostats that can help keep your home comfortable on the cheap this winter, but the most popular is the third-gen Nest ($204.15).

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
51
of 51
The most popular gadgets on Amazon right now (Nov. 2018 edition)

