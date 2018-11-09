The most popular gadgets on Amazon right now (Nov. 2018 edition)

This 1080p smart camera features motion and sound detection, cloud storage (only 15-second clips, so you may want to add your own MicroSD card), night vision and a magnetic base for easy mounting. The best part, though, is its $25.98 price tag.
This surprisingly inexpensive video camera from Sosun ($63.99) has been rated four stars on Amazon. It has a three-inch TFT LCD screen and records in 1080p (15 fps) for up to two and a half hours of content on a single charge.
This 15.6-inch laptop from Acer ($379.99) features an eighth-gen Intel Core i3-8130U processor, 6GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD and a 8x DVD drive. It's not especially powerful, but it's a solid device for light computing tasks on a budget.
This blazing-fast solid-state drive from Samsung is available in sizes ranging from 250GB to 4TB. The most popular 500GB size currently sells for $82.99 and has an Amazon review score that exceeds 4.5 stars.