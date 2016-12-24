The most expensive stuff sold on eBay in 2016

Let's start with the big kahuna. This annual charity auction for lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett brought in $3.45 million, making it the highest-priced sale on eBay worldwide in 2016. Proceeds went to the nonprofit Glide, which offers food, health care and support for the poor and homeless.
The winner this year remained anonymous, and the pricey lunch was held at New York's Smith & Wollensky steakhouse. The winner for both 2010 and 2011, hedge fund manager Ted Weschler, was eventually hired by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to run investments there.
Photo by: CNBC, NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
2016 Lamborghini Aventador: $659,800
The most expensive car sold is probably worth more than your house. In September, Chicago Motor Cars sold this rare, bright green Lamborghini sports car for a whopping $659,800. It was used, though had just 931 miles and was one of only 186 Aventador SV Roadsters in the US, according to the listing. Original owner's manual and floor mats were included.
1979 Wayne Gretzky rookie card: $29,701
The highest-priced sports trading card was this near-mint piece, produced by Canadian candy company O-Pee-Chee.
Photo by: eBay
2014 Kubota KX080 excavator: $85,000
Yes, apparently people buy heavy machinery on eBay. The highest-priced item in the business and industrial category was this kind of excavator.
Photo by: eBay
Carolina Panthers lifetime season tickets: $43,500
A set of four lifetime season ticket ownership rights, plus two parking passes, in a suite at Bank of America Stadium sold in March, reaching the top of the sporting events category.
Patek Philippe watch: $64,995
This Swiss timepiece, a Patek Philippe Grand Complications Calatrava Pilot 5524G, was purchased in May and was the most expensive watch sold all year. If you missed out on that sale, not to worry. Another "extremely rare" 5524G is currently available on eBay from the same seller, WatchFinder NY, business owner Abba Cohen confirmed in a call.
Tiffany & Co. 3.09-carat diamond ring: $60,000
The highest-priced piece of jewelry sold was a platinum round diamond solitaire ring, with VS1 clarity. This picture is of a similar diamond ring on eBay, but it's packing a mere 3.01 carats.
Photo by: eBay
Hermes Birkin crocodile handbag: $38,000
The Hermes Birkin, beloved by Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and many other celebrities, was an obvious leader in the handbag category. Oh sure, you could buy a pretty nice car for the same price, but it would hardly be a fashion statement.
The specific listing was for a "Hermes Meil Brown Shiny Crocodile POROSUS 35 cm Palladium Birkin Handbag." This picture is of a similar listing.
Leroy Neiman's "The Skateboarder": $29,000
This piece from American artist Leroy Neiman, known for his brightly colored oil painting, sold in November as the most expensive piece of art on eBay this year.
Photo by: eBay
37 American Gold Eagle bullion coins: $48,996
A set of 1-ounce gold coins, minted in 2016, were the highest-priced listing in the bullion category. Just one of these coins sells online for about $1,200.
2016 Ironman World Championship slot: $45,300
In another charity listing, the Ironman Foundation sold five available slots to the 2016 Ironman World Championship in Hawaii. One of those spots hit the top of the chart in the tickets and experiences category.
Photo by: Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Ironman
Freedom concession pizza trailer: $32,500
eBay also had a category for concession trailers, and this 2016 model was the priciest sale in the group. The trailer packed in an oven, coolers and 100-pound propane tank.
'Magic: The Gathering' card collection: $32,201
The leader in the toy category was this fantasy trading card collection, which included stacks of rare and international "Magic: The Gathering" cards. The rarest Magic card, the Black Lotus, wasn't included, but others in the collection were Time Vault and Gauntlet of Might.
eBay is traditionally known for its collectibles and historical memorabilia, and the 2016 leader in the category didn't disappoint. Here's the explanation from the listing about this Air Scout metal, given to scouts who completed a pre-flight training program:
"Only 109 Air Scout Ace awards were issued between 1945-1946 making this rarer than a Foley Eagle medal. It was so hard to earn that BSA dropped the requirements from 130 to 45 in 1947."
Superman No. 1: $27,950
The power of the Man of Steel helped this 77-year-old comic sell for $27,950 in October, despite it being uncertified and mere "average condition." That's a solid chunk of cash, especially for a comic that originally sold for 10 cents, but it's nowhere close to eBay's record comic book sale.