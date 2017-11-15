CNET también está disponible en español.

The $100 Mobvoi TicHome Mini is a battery-powered smart speaker with the Google Assistant built-in. 

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review

Like Google Home and Google Home Mini, the TicHome Mini responds to your voice commands and can act as a smart-home controller, personal assistant, and music streamer. 

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review

Unlike Google Home and Google Home Mini, the TicHome Mini is battery powered, so you can take it with you on the go. It also has impressive sound for a speaker this size. 

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review

Plus, TicHome is splash-proof. 

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review

It can withstand a little weather if you want to take it to the park. 

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review

You'll need to connect it to Wi-Fi if you want it to respond to your voice commands, but it can work as a Bluetooth streamer wherever. Its battery capacity is 2,600mAh and lasts roughly six hours. 

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review

The TicHome Mini comes in black, white, teal and pink. 

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review

You can order it now on the company's site if you want a portability in your smart speaker. 

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review
The Mobvoi TicHome Mini works like Google Home with a battery

Published:
