The Mobvoi TicHome Mini works like Google Home with a battery

The $100 Mobvoi TicHome Mini is a battery-powered smart speaker with the Google Assistant built-in.
Like Google Home and Google Home Mini, the TicHome Mini responds to your voice commands and can act as a smart-home controller, personal assistant, and music streamer.
Unlike Google Home and Google Home Mini, the TicHome Mini is battery powered, so you can take it with you on the go. It also has impressive sound for a speaker this size.
Plus, TicHome is splash-proof.
It can withstand a little weather if you want to take it to the park.
You'll need to connect it to Wi-Fi if you want it to respond to your voice commands, but it can work as a Bluetooth streamer wherever. Its battery capacity is 2,600mAh and lasts roughly six hours.
The TicHome Mini comes in black, white, teal and pink.
You can order it now on the company's site if you want a portability in your smart speaker.