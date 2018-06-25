The magnificent Strandbeests take a walk down to Southeast Asia

Wind Walkers: Theo Jansen's Strandbeests is a new exhibition at Singapore's ArtScience museum that brings the artists's awesome creations that usually waddle around the beaches of Holland to the sunny island state. Running from June 23 to Sept. 30, the exhibition will let visitors get up close and even try their hands at moving these "animals."
Theo Jansen is the man behind Strandbeests, which he builds at the Dutch seaside. His engineering background helps him design the weird and wonderful "animals" that you may see in exhibitions around the world.
One of the tallest Strandbeests ever created, the 43-foot long AnimarisApodiacula features protruding beams that serve to help keep it up upright in the wind as it waddles from side to side. It also features air storage bottles to let it move if the breeze dies down.
This is a part of a Strandbeest known as the Animaris RigideAncora, which has since stopped moving and is dubbed a "fossil." It served as an anchor and enabled the Strandbeest to always face the direction where the wind was blowing.