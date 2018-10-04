The m15 delivers smaller, lighter Alienware

CNET también está disponible en español.
By retaining the same design aesthetic as the rest of the line, Alienware goes for solid rather than sleek as many other Max-Q laptops do.
The laptop also comes in red.
The m15 is noticeably smaller than the standard Alienware 15.
The m15 vs. the Alienware 15 from above.
An Ethernet port is a nice perk in a thinner laptop, and it retains the USB Type-A port and headphone jack on the left side.
Two USB Type-A connectors sit on the right side.
Like its big brother, the m15 also has the HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, USB-C/Thunderbolt and proprietary connector for the Alienware Graphics Accelerator external GPU.
The m15 doesn't have the forward-hinge design of the bigger models.
Since it doesn't have a forward hinge, there's room for ventilation above the keyboard.
Alienware sticks with zone lighting.
Sadly, Alienware drops the backlighting on the touchpad for this model.
