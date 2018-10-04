The m15 delivers smaller, lighter Alienware

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • alienware-m15-15
  • aw15r5nt-lnb-00060rb55-rd
  • alienware-m15-5
  • alienware-m15-4
  • alienware-m15-12
  • alienware-m15-13
  • alienware-m15-8
  • alienware-m15-14
  • alienware-m15-10
  • alienware-m15-9
  • alienware-m15-17
  • alienware-m15-1
  • alienware-m15-3
  • alienware-m15-11
  • alienware-m15-6
  • alienware-m15-7
  • alienware-m15-2

Design

By retaining the same design aesthetic as the rest of the line, Alienware goes for solid rather than sleek as many other Max-Q laptops do.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
1
of 17

Red

The laptop also comes in red.

Published:Caption:Photo:Alienware
2
of 17

Sizes compared

The m15 is noticeably smaller than the standard Alienware 15.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
3
of 17

Size comparison

The m15 vs. the Alienware 15 from above.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
4
of 17

Connections

An Ethernet port is a nice perk in a thinner laptop, and it retains the USB Type-A port and headphone jack on the left side.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
5
of 17

Right side connectors

Two USB Type-A connectors sit on the right side.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
6
of 17

Connections

Like its big brother, the m15 also has the HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, USB-C/Thunderbolt and proprietary connector for the Alienware Graphics Accelerator external GPU.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
7
of 17

Hinge

The m15 doesn't have the forward-hinge design of the bigger models.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
8
of 17

Ventilation

Since it doesn't have a forward hinge, there's room for ventilation above the keyboard.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
9
of 17

Keyboard

Alienware sticks with zone lighting.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
10
of 17

Touchpad

Sadly, Alienware drops the backlighting on the touchpad for this model.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
11
of 17

Left side

Click through to see more of Alienware's m15.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
12
of 17

Right side

Published:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
13
of 17

Alienware m15

Published:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
14
of 17

Front

Published:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
15
of 17

Back

Published:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
16
of 17

Left side

Published:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
17
of 17
Now Reading

The m15 delivers smaller, lighter Alienware

Up Next

The HP Spectre Folio in all its leather-bound glory

Latest Stories

Big Mouth's back on Netflix

Big Mouth's back on Netflix

by
Gigantic-screen phone for a gigantic price

Gigantic-screen phone for a gigantic price

by
NASA's Cassini reveals 'ring rain' on Saturn

NASA's Cassini reveals 'ring rain' on Saturn

by
Reviewers find plenty wrong with Venom, but still enjoyed it

Reviewers find plenty wrong with Venom, but still enjoyed it

by
The Mandalorian: First photo released from Jon Favreau's Star Wars series

The Mandalorian: First photo released from Jon Favreau's Star Wars series

by
Elon Musk mocks SEC just days after Tesla settlement

Elon Musk mocks SEC just days after Tesla settlement

by