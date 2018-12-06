The LG Xboom AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Display gives Google Assistant powerful sound

The $300 LG Xboom AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Display responds to voice commands thanks to Google Assistant. You can check the weather and the screen will show the forecast. Search for restaurants and see pics of local options. You can also control smart home gadgets with a touch or with voice commands. Watch videos, make calls and more with this clever combination of a smart speaker and a touchscreen. Click through to see what else the LG WK9 can do.
Once you're set up, you can issue all of the same voice commands to the LG Smart Display that you can give to the Google Home smart speaker. The screen will show extra info for most of your questions and commands. You can find directions to local restaurants and send them to your phone or find recipes on your phone and send them to the display.
Once you send a recipe to the display, it'll walk you through each step. You can multitask while you work and skip forward and backward as you need to. Scroll right on the home page and you'll see more suggestions of what you can do with your display.