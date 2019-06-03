The Lenovo Smart Clock helps Google Assistant ease you out of your sleep

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • lenovo-smart-clock-8
  • lenovo-smart-clock-4
  • lenovo-smart-clock-6
  • lenovo-smart-clock-2
  • lenovo-google-assistant-smart-clock-ces-2019-7765
  • lenovo-smart-clock-5
  • lenovo-smart-clock-7
  • lenovo-google-assistant-smart-clock-ces-2019-7773
  • lenovo-smart-clock-3
  • lenovo-google-assistant-smart-clock-ces-2019-7770
  • lenovo-smart-clock
  • lenovo-smart-clock-1

A smarter start to the day

The Lenovo Smart Clock brings Google Assistant to your nightstand in a cute, fabric-covered body with a 4-inch touchscreen. You can issue most of the same voice commands you'd give the Google Home Mini smart speaker. Plus, you can scroll through screens to see the weather or your commute. You can also set highly customizable alarms.

Click through to see how Lenovo tailored a smart display for your bedside. 

Read Full Review
Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
1
of 12

Customizable clock faces

The Lenovo Smart Clock is an alarm clock first and foremost, and you can pick from a variety of colorful clock faces by long pressing the screen. 

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
2
of 12

A nice mix

Lenovo offers a few wacky ones in addition to classic options. 

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
3
of 12

Scrolling through

You can scroll through cards on the Clock to see the weather, your commute and your calendar. Lenovo prioritized the info you'd need at the start and end of your day. 

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
4
of 12

Making music

You can also play music and the Lenovo Smart Clock sounds pretty good for its size. 

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
5
of 12

Adapting shortcuts

Scroll down from the top for shortcut buttons that change throughout the day. "Nap time" might say "Goodnight" later in the evening and it will trigger your goodnight routine. These routines are grouped commands that you can use to play podcasts, control smart home devices and more. You can customize them in the Google Home app. 

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
6
of 12

Time for an alarm

Of course, you can also set alarms and customize them to your liking. You can change the alarm tone and volume, set the snooze time, program the alarm to repeat on certain days of the week and have the alarm trigger your good morning routine. When the alarm sounds, you can whack the top of the Clock to snooze or you can set it so that the alarm stops when you hit it. 

The sunrise feature is my favorite. Enable it with a toggle and the screen will gradually get brighter to ease you out of your sleep leading up to when the alarm sounds. 

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
7
of 12

Suggested alarms

The Lenovo Smart Clock will suggest alarm times based on your calendar for the next day. 

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
8
of 12

Simulated sunrise

The sunrise effect is great and the screen gradually brightens to help you wake up. 

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
9
of 12

Getting into a routine

Your alarm can trigger Google's "Good Morning" routine. Handily, it won't trigger when you snooze, only when you shut off the alarm for good. 

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
10
of 12

An extra charge

You can mute the mic with a switch on the back or charge your phone with the USB port. 

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
11
of 12

A tailored screen

The Lenovo Smart Clock doesn't have all of the features of a smart display like the the Google Nest Hub. You can't watch videos, look at pictures or see a smart home control panel. 

The touchscreen is tailored to specifically what you need when you're laying down at night or getting up in the morning. 

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
12
of 12
Now Reading

The Lenovo Smart Clock helps Google Assistant ease you out of your sleep

Up Next

Here's everything that works with Google Home and Home Mini

Latest Stories

VW's first electric car already has over 20,000 reservations

VW's first electric car already has over 20,000 reservations

by
We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

by
Apple updates App Store guidelines with further protections for kids

Apple updates App Store guidelines with further protections for kids

by
Apple takes the new Mac Pro back to the future in a classic tower

Apple takes the new Mac Pro back to the future in a classic tower

by
Apple isn't a monopoly, Tim Cook says at WWDC

Apple isn't a monopoly, Tim Cook says at WWDC

by