The Lenovo Smart Clock helps Google Assistant ease you out of your sleep

The Lenovo Smart Clock brings Google Assistant to your nightstand in a cute, fabric-covered body with a 4-inch touchscreen. You can issue most of the same voice commands you'd give the Google Home Mini smart speaker. Plus, you can scroll through screens to see the weather or your commute. You can also set highly customizable alarms.
Scroll down from the top for shortcut buttons that change throughout the day. "Nap time" might say "Goodnight" later in the evening and it will trigger your goodnight routine. These routines are grouped commands that you can use to play podcasts, control smart home devices and more. You can customize them in the Google Home app.
Of course, you can also set alarms and customize them to your liking. You can change the alarm tone and volume, set the snooze time, program the alarm to repeat on certain days of the week and have the alarm trigger your good morning routine. When the alarm sounds, you can whack the top of the Clock to snooze or you can set it so that the alarm stops when you hit it.
The sunrise feature is my favorite. Enable it with a toggle and the screen will gradually get brighter to ease you out of your sleep leading up to when the alarm sounds.