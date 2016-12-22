The Kwikset Premis is a smart lock that's built for Siri

The deadbolt at the heart of the Premis is the newest version of Kwikset's SmartKey deadbolt. In addition to letting you "re-key" the lock to work with existing keys, the SmartKey deadbolt offers strong protection against lock picking, lock bumping, and forced entry attacks.
In addition to controlling the lock in Kwikset's app, you'll be able to control it in Apple's Home app alongside other compatible HomeKit devices. You'll also be able to pin it within your iPhone's Control Center -- just swipe up and tap to lock or unlock, no app necessary.
Other features include an optional Auto-Lock Delay and a keypad randomizer that will make you press two randomly selected numbers on the keypad before punching in your code. That helps prevent would-be thieves from using your fingerprints to figure out your code.