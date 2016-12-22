HolidayBuyer's Guide
The Kwikset Premis is a smart lock that's built for Siri

The Kwikset Premis is the brand's first smart lock built to work with Apple HomeKit, the set of smart-home protocols programmed into iPhones and iPads. Click through to see what it has to offer.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

SmartKey Deadbolt

The deadbolt at the heart of the Premis is the newest version of Kwikset's SmartKey deadbolt. In addition to letting you "re-key" the lock to work with existing keys, the SmartKey deadbolt offers strong protection against lock picking, lock bumping, and forced entry attacks.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

Interior housing

The interior half of the lock is also a little bit smaller than previous smart lock generations.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

Pairing up

After walking you through the 20-minute installation process, Kwikset's iOS app will pair you up with HomeKit -- and with Siri -- in a matter of seconds.

Photo by: Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNET

Siri controls

Those Siri controls worked perfectly when we tested the lock out in the CNET Smart Home.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

HomeKit

In addition to controlling the lock in Kwikset's app, you'll be able to control it in Apple's Home app alongside other compatible HomeKit devices. You'll also be able to pin it within your iPhone's Control Center -- just swipe up and tap to lock or unlock, no app necessary.

Alerts

If you want, you can tell the lock to send you a notification whenever someone uses it.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

Coded entry

The Kwikset app makes it easy to share coded access across multiple users, and to customize when those codes will work. None of it costs anything extra.

Photo by: Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNET

Other features

Other features include an optional Auto-Lock Delay and a keypad randomizer that will make you press two randomly selected numbers on the keypad before punching in your code. That helps prevent would-be thieves from using your fingerprints to figure out your code.

Photo by: Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNET

Price

Currently available for preorder, the Kwikset Premis costs $229, and will arrive in early 2017. Check out our full review to hear more about its strengths and weaknesses.

Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
