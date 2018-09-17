The Joker: See all the actors who've played the DC Comics villain

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Heath Ledger

With a new Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix coming from Warner Bros. in October, let's take a look at some of the other actors who have portrayed the cruel clown in movies, TV shows and video games. 

The late Heath Ledger put his dark spin on the Joker in the critically acclaimed Batman movie The Dark Knight in 2008.

Originally published July 13, 2018. 

Joaquin Phoenix

A first look at Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker in the Joker movie directed by Todd Phillips. The character is also called Arthur, presumably the name of the Joker before he became the Joker.

Troy Baker

Voice actor Troy Baker did his interpretation of the Joker in the creepy Batman: Arkham Origins video game, which debuted in 2013.

Kevin Michael Richardson

Kevin Michael Richardson voiced the Joker in The Batman animated TV series, which ran from 2004-2008. 

John DiMaggio

John DiMaggio voiced the Joker in the 2010 animated movie Batman: Under the Red Hood.

Cesar Romero

Cesar Romero is one of the original actors to play Joker, in the campy Batman TV series that aired from 1966 to 1968 on ABC.

Cameron Monaghan

Cameron Monaghan portrays the Joker in the Batman origins TV drama Gotham, which debuted in 2014 and is still going strong. 

Michael Emerson

Michael Emerson voices the Joker in the 2012 straight-to-video animated TV movie Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.

Tony Hale

Tony Hale gives the Joker a unique take in the 2018 Japanese animated movie Batman Ninja.

Jack Nicholson

The Hollywood legend did his best Nicholson-as-the-Joker impression in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie. 

Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill might be best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies, but he also gave the Joker a signature sound with his take on the character in the Batman: The Animated Series, which aired from 1992 to 1995. 

Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis gave his best comic villain performance as the Joker in 2017's The Lego Batman Movie

Jared Leto

Jared Leto put his own touches on the Joker -- this time as a tattooed psychopath with unusual teeth -- in 2016's Suicide Squad. Leto plans to reprise his role in an upcoming Joker standalone film from Warner Bros. 

Video: Celebrating all the actors who've played the Joker

And now, see these Jokers in action.

