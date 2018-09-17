The Joker: See all the actors who've played the DC Comics villain

With a new Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix coming from Warner Bros. in October, let's take a look at some of the other actors who have portrayed the cruel clown in movies, TV shows and video games.
The late Heath Ledger put his dark spin on the Joker in the critically acclaimed Batman movie The Dark Knight in 2008.
Mark Hamill might be best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies, but he also gave the Joker a signature sound with his take on the character in the Batman: The Animated Series, which aired from 1992 to 1995.
Jared Leto put his own touches on the Joker -- this time as a tattooed psychopath with unusual teeth -- in 2016's Suicide Squad. Leto plans to reprise his role in an upcoming Joker standalone film from Warner Bros.