The Huawei Mate 10 Lite's price is just right

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Say hello to the Huawei Mate 10 Lite, also known as the Nova 2i in some regions.
It has dual cameras on the back...
...And on the front!
As the name suggests, it's a midrange phone, selling for AU$499 in Australia, which converts to $380 and £280. No details on when or if it'll come to the US or UK, but it can be imported online from around AU$350, or roughly $270/£200.
It's powered by Huawei's own Kirin 659 processor, and has a beautiful, big 5.9-inch screen.
And a headphone jack!
It's a well-made phone, and doesn't feel cheap like some inexpensive devices can.
The dual selfie cameras are a bit of a gimmick, though. I didn't find them to be noteworthy, other than their number.
The rear cameras can shoot some decent photos -- if the lighting is good.