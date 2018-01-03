The Huawei Mate 10 Lite's price is just right

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • huawei-mate-lite-10-1
    1
    of 15
  • huawei-mate-lite-10-12
    2
    of 15
  • huawei-mate-lite-10-19
    3
    of 15
  • huawei-mate-lite-10-15
    4
    of 15
  • huawei-mate-lite-10-10
    5
    of 15
  • huawei-mate-lite-10-9
    6
    of 15
  • huawei-mate-lite-10-6
    7
    of 15
  • huawei-mate-lite-10-16
    8
    of 15
  • huawei-mate-lite-10-14
    9
    of 15
  • huawei-mate-lite-10-13
    10
    of 15
  • huawei-mate-lite-10-8
    11
    of 15
  • huawei-mate-lite-10-11
    12
    of 15
  • huawei-mate-lite-10-7
    13
    of 15
  • huawei-mate-lite-10-18
    14
    of 15
  • huawei-mate-lite-10-5
    15
    of 15

Say hello to the Huawei Mate 10 Lite, also known as the Nova 2i in some regions. 

Caption by / Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET

It has dual cameras on the back...

Caption by / Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET

...And on the front!  

Caption by / Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET

As the name suggests, it's a midrange phone, selling for AU$499 in Australia, which converts to $380 and £280. No details on when or if it'll come to the US or UK, but it can be imported online from around AU$350, or roughly $270/£200.

Caption by / Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET

It's powered by Huawei's own Kirin 659 processor, and has a beautiful, big 5.9-inch screen.

Caption by / Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET

And a headphone jack!

Caption by / Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET

It's a well-made phone, and doesn't feel cheap like some inexpensive devices can. 

Caption by / Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET

The dual selfie cameras are a bit of a gimmick, though. I didn't find them to be noteworthy, other than their number. 

Caption by / Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET

The rear cameras can shoot some decent photos -- if the lighting is good. 

Caption by / Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Ian Knighton/CNET
1 of 15
|

The Huawei Mate 10 Lite's price is just right

Published:
Up Next
Best iPhone X cases
51

Latest Stories

See the 10 weirdest things found at TSA checkpoints in 2017

See the 10 weirdest things found at TSA checkpoints in 2017

by
Tech predictions for 2018
1:36

Tech predictions for 2018

by
Zuckerberg to Facebook: be careful how we all act in 2018

Zuckerberg to Facebook: be careful how we all act in 2018

by
Plan a Tesla roadtrip using its new website tool

Plan a Tesla roadtrip using its new website tool

by
Get ready for TiVo in the cloud, DVR box optional

Get ready for TiVo in the cloud, DVR box optional

by
Get a 49-inch Roku TV for $279.99

Get a 49-inch Roku TV for $279.99

by