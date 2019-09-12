The HTC Vive Cosmos VR looks sharp in navy blue and mesh

The HTC Vive Cosmos VR headset was designed to replace the original Vive. HTC improved the comfort and resolution, and made it ready to go right out of the box. There aren't any Lighthouse base stations to set up and mount.
Below the joystick is the "Vive button" which can bring up "the Lens" aka a heads-up display menu. You can also double-tap the Vive button to activate the pass through camera to see what's outside your headset.
The HTC Vive Cosmos will be available on Oct. 3 and goes on pre-sale Sept. 12. By the way, when you preorder the Cosmos, you get a 12-month Viveport Infinity subscription with access to over 700 games and VR experiences.