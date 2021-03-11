The gorgeous Oppo Find X3 from all angles

The curving glass back is beautiful. Come take a closer look.

The Find X3 Pro is the latest flagship Android phone from Chinese phone-maker Oppo. Packing a gorgeous 6.7-inch display, a supercharged processor and some cool camera tricks, it ticks all the boxes of what we'd expect from a top-end phone in 2021.

The phone is set to go on sale in the UK, wider Europe and Australia on 14 April for £1,099 (AU$1,980). There are currently no plans for a US launch and as the company has no ties with any US stores or carriers, that's unlikely to change. That said, you can find the phones on Amazon through third-party sellers. For reference, that UK price converts to about $1,530.

I love the design. Its back panel is made from a single sheet of glass, which has been heat-formed to flow up and around the camera unit. It's an elegant approach and the glossy, mirror effect gives it a touch of class. It's a total fingerprint magnet though, so keep a cleaning cloth handy. 

It has three main cameras on the back. Its standard and super-wide lenses use identical 50-megapixel image sensors in order to make sure that there's no loss in quality when you switch between the two zoom modes.

It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor, backed up by 12GB of RAM. 

It's easily powerful enough to handle demanding gaming and photo editing.

It supports 65W fast charging which should take the phone from empty to 40% full in just 10 minutes.

It runs Android 11 software.

One of my favorite features is the microscope camera on the back, which lets you take close up shots of details so small that they're almost impossible to see with the naked eye. It's fitted with a small LED ring light to help illuminate your miniature subjects. 

It also has a 2x optical zoom camera which can go to 5x zoom with the additional of digital zooming.

There's a fingerprint scanner hidden invisibly into the display.

The 6.7-inch display has a 3,160x1,440-pixel resolution, which looks crisp and clear. Oppo also says it can display a billion colors -- I haven't counted them all, but I can say that it looks lovely and vibrant.

It's IP68 rated for waterproofing too, so don't worry too much if you spill your drink on it.

Oppo's Android skin is comfortable to use.  

I love the design.

The Find X3 Pro, pictured here, will be joined by the Find X3 Neo, a midrange device and the Find X3 Lite, which pares down the specs and comes at a lower price. All three models support 5G. 

