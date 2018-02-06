CNET también está disponible en español.

Huawei-owned Honor is known for its 'cheap-but-good' handsets, so it's no surprise that its latest model -- the Honor 9 Lite -- packs in some great tech and charges little for it.

Beyond the slick-looking glass-and-metal design, this phone has a sharp 5.6-inch display and dual cameras on the back and the front.

It's due to hit shelves in the UK this month for around £200, and while wider availability is yet to be announced, that price converts to $280 and AU$353 in the US and Australia.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The back of the phone has a highly reflective all-glass finish, broken only by the dual-lens camera unit and the fingerprint scanner.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The 5.6-inch display stretches all the way to the edges, thanks to the skinny bezel. 

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The fingerprint scanner is easy to find when you're holding the phone.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The main cameras on both the front and back shoot at 13-megapixel resolution.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Thanks to the secondary depth-sensing lenses, a variety of depth-of-field effects can be achieved.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
It runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Honor's EMUI skin over the top.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Two lenses on the front.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Yup, that's definitely Oreo.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
It's no challenge for premium phones like the Galaxy S8 in the power stakes, but it's got enough grunt for social networking and some light gaming.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
It charges using the older micro-USB connection rather than the more recent USB-C.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The 2,160x1,080-pixel resolution makes the screen look nice and crisp.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The glass back and four cameras of the Huawei Honor 9 Lite

