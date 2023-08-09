X
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 Looks Chic With Its New Cover Display

Samsung's newest flip phone glowed up.

Lisa Eadicicco
Lisa Eadicicco
img-9760.jpg
1 of 39 Amy Kim/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Galaxy Z Flip 5's biggest new feature is its cover screen, which now measures 3.4 inches compared to the Z Flip 4's 1.9-inch external display. 

img-9761.jpg
2 of 39 Amy Kim/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

The cover screen can run some apps, but it's primarily designed for widgets, which provide glanceable bits of information about the weather, calendar alerts, alarms and more. 

img-9762.jpg
3 of 39 Amy Kim/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Flex Mode, which shifts apps to the top portion of the screen when folded halfway, is more or less the same on the Z Flip 5 as it was on last year's device. 

img-9767.jpg
4 of 39 Amy Kim/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

There's still a visible crease, but it does feel slightly more flat to the touch compared to the Z Flip 4's crease. 

img-9768.jpg
5 of 39 Amy Kim/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

The other major physical change is the Galaxy Z Flip 5's new hinge. There's virtually no gap when the device is closed. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
6 of 39 Screenshot/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung is calling this new hinge the Flex Hinge. 

img-9770.jpg
7 of 39 Amy Kim/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

This makes the Z Flip 5 feel sleeker when closed, although it's not as thin as the competing Motorola Razr Plus. 

img-9819.jpg
8 of 39 Amy Kim/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Here's a shot of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 from the side. 

img-9823.jpg
9 of 39 Amy Kim/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Between the new cover screen and hinge, Samsung seems to have been focused on upgrading the Z Flip's design this year. 

img-9829.jpg
10 of 39 Amy Kim/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung also says the new hinge should make the phone more durable, since it has fewer moving parts. However, it's impossible to know for sure until I've spent an extended period of time with it. 

img-9831.jpg
11 of 39 Amy Kim/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a 6.7-inch screen just like the previous model.

img-9833.jpg
12 of 39 Amy Kim/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

It has a 120Hz variable refresh rate, which has become standard on most Samsung phones. 

img-9834.jpg
13 of 39 Amy Kim/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

There's also a 10-megapixel selfie camera at the top of the screen, just like on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

img-9837.jpg
14 of 39 Amy Kim/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

There are 12-megapixel wide and ultrawide cameras on the back, matching the resolution of the Z Flip 4's rear cameras. 

img-9838.jpg
15 of 39 Amy Kim/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

But the Z Flip 5 runs on a newer chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, which brings some image processing improvements. 

img-9839.jpg
16 of 39 Amy Kim/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

During my time testing the Z Flip 5, I noticed that colors looked bolder and details appeared crisper compared to photos taken with the Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 camera zoom
17 of 39 Screenshot/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 camera

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a 10x digital zoom, just like the Galaxy Z Flip 4. 

img-9840.jpg
18 of 39 Amy Kim/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

You'll still get superior cameras with a larger zoom range and higher resolution on phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
19 of 39 Screenshot/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Still, it's the cover screen that really makes the Z Flip 5 feel like a step forward from the Z Flip 4. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
20 of 39 Screenshot/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen

It lets you do so much more with the phone without having to open it. 

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone
21 of 39 Rich Peterson/CNET

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen

I mostly use the Z Flip 5's cover screen for replying to WhatsApp messages, skipping or pausing Spotify tracks, looking up directions and checking notifications. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
22 of 39 Screenshot/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen

Samsung is really marketing the Z Flip 5 toward the younger generation, aiming to make flip phones cool again. That was the big message at the company's Unpacked event in Seoul on July 26. 

23 of 39 Samsung: GIF by Arielle Burton/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 widgets

As I mentioned earlier, the Z Flip 5's cover display was primarily designed for widgets. There are widgets for the weather, stocks, favorite apps, frequent contacts and more. 

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone
24 of 39 Rich Peterson/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen

While the Z Flip 5's cover screen is much larger than the Z Flip 4's, it's still slightly smaller than the Razr Plus' 3.6-inch front display. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
25 of 39 Screenshot/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen

Believe it or not, the cover screen is almost the same size as the display on an iPhone 4. 

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone
26 of 39 Rich Peterson/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen

That said, I like Samsung's version of the cover screen. Notifications look neat, and there's a clever pinching gesture that lets you see all your widgets in a thumbnail view. 

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone
27 of 39 CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen

And just in case you need a reminder, this is how the Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screen compares to the Z Flip 4's. 

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone
28 of 39 Rich Peterson/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen

You can also use the front screen as a viewfinder when taking selfies with the main rear cameras, which can be useful. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
29 of 39 Screenshot/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen

Although you can't run every app on front screen natively, installing the Good Lock app from the Galaxy Store opens up more options. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
30 of 39 Screenshot/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

If you're listening to Spotify, you can see playback controls and album art on the front screen after closing the phone.

31 of 39 Samsung; GIF by Arielle Burton/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5

The new cover screen makes it easier to manage playback controls and check notifications quickly.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
32 of 39 Screenshot/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen

You can also manage settings like screen brightness, airplane mode and more without opening the Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
33 of 39 Screenshot/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen

The cover screen is a big part of Samsung's marketing push behind the Z Flip 5. 

34 of 39 Samsung; GIF by Arielle Burton/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen customizations

Samsung is also positioning the cover screen as another way to personalize your device. 

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone
35 of 39 Rich Peterson/CNET

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

But just like previous Galaxy Z Flip phones, you can use the Z Flip 5 when it's open, closed or opened halfway, as shown in this photo. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Z Flip 5
36 of 39 Screenshot/CNET

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5

Samsung is positioning the Z Flip 5 has a trendy, pocketable device, while the Z Fold 5 is being marketed as more of a productivity-oriented device, thanks to its tablet-size screen. 

Three Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in multiple colors
37 of 39 Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 colors

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in mint, graphite, lavender and cream color options. 

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
38 of 39 Rich Peterson/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen

Here's another look at the cover screen with the phone propped open like a tent. 

The new family of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 phones
39 of 39 Rich Peterson/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 colors

And here's what those color choices look like up close.

Overall, the cover screen does a lot to push the Galaxy Z Flip series forward. It's another sign that phone makers are starting to come up with new use cases for foldables that gets closer to answering the question of why they're useful in the first place. 

