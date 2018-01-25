CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Ember Travel Mug smartly heats your hot drinks

The Ember Travel Mug smartly heats your hot drinks

The Ember Travel Mug smartly heats your hot drinks

The Ember Travel Mug smartly heats your hot drinks

The Ember Travel Mug smartly heats your hot drinks

The Ember Travel Mug smartly heats your hot drinks

The Ember Travel Mug smartly heats your hot drinks

The Ember Travel Mug smartly heats your hot drinks

The Ember Travel Mug smartly heats your hot drinks

Ember Travel Mug App 1

  • ember-product-photos-4
    1
    of 10
  • ember-product-photos-12
    2
    of 10
  • ember-product-photos-6
    3
    of 10
  • ember-product-photos-8
    4
    of 10
  • ember-product-photos-1
    5
    of 10
  • ember-product-photos-7
    6
    of 10
  • ember-product-photos-2
    7
    of 10
  • ember-product-photos-5
    8
    of 10
  • ember-product-photos-3
    9
    of 10
  • Ember Travel Mug app
    10
    of 10

The Ember Travel Mug is no basic thermal cup. It can control the temperature of liquid inside it. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$149.95
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

You place the Ember in its "coaster" base to charge its battery.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET

You can personalize your Ember Travel Mug by giving it a name. It will then show this info on its LED display.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Touch the Ember's logo to turn the mug on and off, plus cycle through its display information.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Ember can display the current temperature of your beverage.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Sensors in the Ember will detect when liquid in the mug is cold.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Swivel the bottom of the Ember mug to select your target temperature for your drink.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET

You can also see a graphic for the Ember's battery level.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The maximum temperature setting for the Ember is 145 degrees Fahrenheit. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Use the Ember mobile app to control the mug's temperature and get alerts on your phone.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Brian Bennett/CNET
1 of 10
|

The Ember Travel Mug smartly heats your hot drinks

Published:
Up Next
Check out all the smart home produc...
56

Latest Stories

Amazon's Jeff Bezos faces disaster in Super Bowl ad teaser

Amazon's Jeff Bezos faces disaster in Super Bowl ad teaser

by
CNET Asks: Which geek movies are you most excited to see in 2018?

CNET Asks: Which geek movies are you most excited to see in 2018?

by
The best comedies on Netflix this February

The best comedies on Netflix this February

by
After WannaCry and NotPetya, ransomware dwindled in 2017

After WannaCry and NotPetya, ransomware dwindled in 2017

by
Elon Musk's giant SpaceX Mars rocket could launch Feb. 6

Elon Musk's giant SpaceX Mars rocket could launch Feb. 6

by
Moon over NASA astronaut's dazzling ISS space selfie

Moon over NASA astronaut's dazzling ISS space selfie

by