The Ember Travel Mug smartly heats your hot drinks

The Ember Travel Mug is no basic thermal cup. It can control the temperature of liquid inside it.
You place the Ember in its "coaster" base to charge its battery.
You can personalize your Ember Travel Mug by giving it a name. It will then show this info on its LED display.
Touch the Ember's logo to turn the mug on and off, plus cycle through its display information.
The Ember can display the current temperature of your beverage.
Sensors in the Ember will detect when liquid in the mug is cold.
Swivel the bottom of the Ember mug to select your target temperature for your drink.
You can also see a graphic for the Ember's battery level.
The maximum temperature setting for the Ember is 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
Use the Ember mobile app to control the mug's temperature and get alerts on your phone.