Star Wars Celebration Chicago cosplay

Luke Skywalker has found a Jedi ally at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, which runs April 11-15.

1
A very dapper Darth Vader wants the halls of Star Wars Celebration.

2
Ezra Bridger has apparently been tracked down by Ahsoka Tano on the show floor.

3
Yoda shows off his acrobatics.

4
Mother and daughter Padme Amidala and Leia Organa may invest in some luggage.

5
Doctor Aphra, from Marvel's Star Wars comics, prepares to bring some trouble.

6
A Jedi and her Padawan strike poses on the show floor.

7
A very different version of the events in A New Hope -- a Jedi and Sith battle as Princess Leia looks on.

8
A pair of wise Jedi seek collectibles on the show floor.

9
Rey and Kylo Ren recreate their poses from the throne room battle in The Last Jedi.

10
Rey hangs out her porg pal.

11
A member of the Empire's Inferno Squad, as seen Battlefront 2, stands ready to wipe out the Rebel Alliance.

12
The dark side is pathway to cool dark robes and spiffy red lightsaber.

13
A Jedi Knight wields his double-bladed lightsaber.

14
Asajj Ventress hunts Jedi on the show floor.

15
The Muppets of the Empire were ready to dominate Star Wars Celebration Chicago.

16
A pair of Imperial Snowtroopers blast some rebel scum.

17
A colorful gathering of Mandalorian Mercs is getting ready for the Disney Plus show, which will be revealed in panel Saturday.

18
This pair of Ewoks showed plenty of attitude on the show floor.

19
