Yes, we know you're waiting for an official Gameboy Classic. But until Nintendo decides to take your money, Hyperkin's Ultra Game Boy is your best hope. That's just their name for it while it's in development, but the revamped Game Boy is made of sturdy aluminum, and charges via USB so you don't have to carry batteries around. Plus, it comes with a slider that lets you go back and forth between RGB and the standard black-and-white tone you remember. But the real crazy thing is that it's more for Chiptune musicians than video game fanatics, with stereo outputs suited for anyone performing 8-bit style music.
It's a TV! It's a monitor! It's... Nvidia's BFGD, a 65-inch, 4K screen that has a Nvidia Shield built-in. And yes, Nvidia promises it can replicate the low latency you're used to with your current computer monitor.
You've never seen a gaming rig this powerful in a box this small. Intel's Hades Canyon NUC is just 1.2 liters in volume, and yet it can play VR games or drive up to 6 monitors simultaneously. We were pretty impressed with just how smooth VR felt.
It's thanks to a special new Intel processor with AMD Radeon graphics inside -- graphics as powerful as an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, according to Intel.
We could talk about the improved resolution, the wireless adapter or any of the other quality of life improvements coming with the HTC Vive Pro. But come on, it comes with integrated headphones. That's enough cause for celebration.
Wireless charging pads are on the rise, so it only makes sense that your device that spends the most time on a pad would adopt the technology. The Razer Mamba Hyperflux gets its power from the Firefly HyperFlux mousepad, so you can say goodbye to having your marathon sessions interrupted.
But the Razer Mamba Hyperflux wasn't the only wireless charging mouse at CES 2018. Mad Catz is back from the dead, and it brought the Rat Air with it.
Like Razer's mouse, it has supercapacitors inside that instantly draw power from its wireless charging pad. Only this one features Mad Catz' angular design, adjustable palmrest and second scroll wheel.
This could be the first PC that ever required you to poke it in the eye to turn it on. With a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics and a seventh-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, it's powerful enough for your gaming needs, but c'mon. That eyeball!
The Retro 77 was revealed at E3 last year, but we got another look at it at CES. It's a step up from other Atari throwback consoles in that it's compatible with old cartridges. And yes, it has an HDMI port.
You either love or hate the original Xbox's giant controller. Dubbed "The Duke," it's being brought back from the grave by the Xbox's co-creator Seamus Blackley. The new version of the Duke is compatible with both the Xbox One and PCs.
You may have heard of Holy Diver before, an NES game that never made it to the US but did get released in Japan. It's kind of like if Iron Maiden had a Castlevania game. And now you can play it for yourself, thanks to Retro Bit!
This cabinet is running off of a Super Retrocade, a console that comes packed with 90 games. And they're not a cluster of forgotten titles, there are titles from Capcom and Data East, including Megaman 2 and most importantly, Bad Dudes.
The HyperX Cloud Flight, for PC, PS4 and PS3, is maybe the most comfortable wireless gaming headset we've ever tried. It also sounds pretty great, and the company claims it's got the best battery life too. Plus, it's got a 3.5mm jack to plug into your phone or Xbox controller.