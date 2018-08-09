The coolest Fortnite merch you can buy

CNET también está disponible en español.

A 17.5-foot inflatable Battle Bus for your yard

If you really want to go overboard with a Fortnite-themed party, this massive, near-life-size inflatable will do the trick. Seriously. It's huge.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured in this gallery.

This behemoth is expected to start shipping Sept. 30. You can pre-order your Battle Bus at Spirit Halloween for $499.99.

Published:
1
of 23

This Rex Funko Pop, the first in a series

In July, Funko and Epic Games announced that an assortment of Fortnite figures will be available for purchase in time for the holiday season. The first slated for release is Rex, with plenty more Pops, 5 Star figures, Pint Size heroes and keychains on the way.

Published:
2
of 23

This plush and cuddly Loot Llama

First, the bad news: This little guy isn't filled with loot. But the good news is that this 14-inch Loot Llama is filled with stuffing instead, which makes for a way more cuddly companion.

You can find your Loot Llama on Amazon for $7.29.

Published:
3
of 23

You can get an *actual* Loot Llama piñata, too

This papier-mâché piñata definitely isn't as plush and cuddly as the one preceding it. But it's much more satisfying to bash open with a stick.

You can order a Loot Llama Piñata at Spirit Halloween for $29.99. It's expected to ship by mid-September.

Published:
4
of 23

These Fortnite mugs for holding your morning shield potion

Whether you're drinking Slurp Juice or your morning coffee, you'll need a mug to hold it. Fortunately, Spirit Halloween will offer a couple different officially licensed Fortnite mugs (along with a lot more officially licensed gear) starting in early October.

You can get the Brite Gunner mug (left) and the Brite Bomber mug (right) for $14.99 each.

Published:
5
of 23

This Boogie Bomb that gets the whole party started

This officially licensed Boogie Bomb lights up and plays music when you pull the pin trigger. Requires two AAA batteries (included).

You can find your Boogie Bomb on Amazon for $14.99.

Published:
6
of 23

This augmented-reality Battle Bus that you can actually fly

This remote-controlled Battle Bus with a built-in 720p camera connects to your smartphone or tablet to offer an augmented reality experience. There's even a jump button that launches mini glider characters.

You can find it for $129.99 on ThinkGeek.

Published:
7
of 23

This Fortnite backpack for hauling loot from school

With a little bit of imagination, this Rex-inspired backpack makes hauling around textbooks almost as fun as hauling around port-a-forts and chug jugs.

The Rex backpack is expected to ship on or before Oct. 15. You can pre-order yours at Spirit Halloween for $39.99.

Published:
8
of 23

Or how about this other Fortnite backpack?

Rex isn't the only backpack option for your littlest Fortnite fan. This Brite Bag Back Bling Backpack will be hitting Spirit Halloween stores on or before Oct. 15.

You can pre-order one now for $29.99.

Published:
9
of 23

Or perhaps you'd like to carry your books in this?

This Cuddle Bow is more than just bling for your back -- it's a real, honest-to-goodness backpack, just like what you see in Fortnite. The bag compartment measures 7x11x2.5 inches deep.

It's arriving at Spirit Halloween Sept. 15. You can pre-order yours now for $34.99.

Published:
10
of 23

This Fortnite pickaxe to complete your Halloween costume

Sure, there's a lot of shooting in Fortnite, but it's a building game at heart. So no Fortnite-inspired Halloween costume is complete without one of the game's iconic pickaxe tools.

You can pick up this officially licensed 30-inch-long foam pickaxe at Spirit Halloween for $29.99.

Published:
11
of 23

This most sought-after unicorn pickaxe

Regular pickaxe not doing it for you? Then try upgrading to this, arguably the most desired of all in-game harvesting tools.

The Rainbow Smash Pickaxe is available at Spirit Halloween starting Sept. 30. You can pre-order one now for $34.99.

Published:
12
of 23

The Party Animal Pickaxe

Rule number one of Fortnite: Be sure to drink up before heading into battle. With this recreation of the Party Animal Pickaxe, a keg of sweet blue heals will always be at your fingertips.

The Party Animal Pickaxe is available for $34.99 at Spirit Halloween. It ships on or before Sept. 30.

Published:
13
of 23

There are plenty of Fortnite masks coming, too...

Spirit Halloween will offer a number of different Fortnite masks this year, including this Hooded Skull Trooper Mask here. It sells for $19.99, and is expected to ship by mid-September.

Published:
14
of 23

...and plenty of full Fortnite costumes

If you want to spend Halloween as a Fortnite character, Spirit Halloween has you covered there, too. This Skull Trooper outfit includes a skeleton jumpsuit, black gloves, bandana, belt, shin guards, ammo pouch and Skull Trooper mask.

It sells for $59.99 and will ship in early September.

Published:
15
of 23

You can join the Cuddle Team with this mask...

Make cuddles, not war, in this pink one-size-fits-most Cuddle Team Leader mascot head. It sells for $29.99 at Spirit Halloween, and will ship by late September.

Published:
16
of 23

...or go full Cuddle Team in this jumpsuit

If you want to take the Cuddle Team look to the next level, Spirit Halloween also offers a full-body plush Cuddle Team mascot jumpsuit.

It's priced at $49.99 and will ship in early September.

Published:
17
of 23

You can also rep the Cuddle Team in this shirt

If you don't want to go the full Cuddle Team costume route, Spirit Halloween also has some fun officially licensed Fortnite shirts.

You can pick up this cotton-polyester Cuddle Team Leader shirt for $24.99. It starts shipping in early September.

Published:
18
of 23

There's a Dark Voyager costume

Not in the mood for cuddles? Check out this Dark Voyager costume, which includes a black jumpsuit with knee pads and an attached harness, boot covers, gloves and a helmet with attached visor.

The Dark Voyager costume is available for both kids and adults. The adult costume sells for $69.99 and ships in early September. The kid's version sells for $59.99 and ships in mid-September.

Published:
19
of 23

And a Crackshot costume

Will most people think you're just an angry nutcracker? Yeah. But Fortnite fans will get it. This costume includes gloves, black nutcracker hat, mask, and a red nutcracker shirt with gold metallic details.

This costume ships in mid-September and will be available in adult sizes ($59.99) and children's sizes ($59.99).

Published:
20
of 23

This costume is straight from the Dino Guard set

Spirit Halloween is also offering this hooded Tricera Ops costume in a range of sizes.

The adult version sells for $49.99, while the kids' version sells for $44.99. Both are expected to ship by late September.

Published:
21
of 23

Yes, of course there's a Rex costume, too

It'd be silly for Spirit Halloween to not offer a Rex costume too, as it's arguably one of the most iconic Fortnite looks. Like the others on offer, this costume is available in adult sizes ($49.99) and kids sizes ($44.99) as well.

The costume ships by late September.

Published:
22
of 23

And then there's this Black Knight costume, straight outta Season 2

You can't get the Black Knight outfit in Fortnite anymore -- it was a Season 2 exclusive. You can, however, get a Black Knight costume at Spirit Halloween.

The adult-size costumes sell for $59.99, while the childrens' sizes sell for $49.99. Both with start shipping by mid-September.

Published:
23
of 23
