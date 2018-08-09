The coolest Fortnite merch you can buy

In July, Funko and Epic Games announced that an assortment of Fortnite figures will be available for purchase in time for the holiday season. The first slated for release is Rex, with plenty more Pops, 5 Star figures, Pint Size heroes and keychains on the way.
These Fortnite mugs for holding your morning shield potion
Whether you're drinking Slurp Juice or your morning coffee, you'll need a mug to hold it. Fortunately, Spirit Halloween will offer a couple different officially licensed Fortnite mugs (along with a lot more officially licensed gear) starting in early October.
This augmented-reality Battle Bus that you can actually fly
This remote-controlled Battle Bus with a built-in 720p camera connects to your smartphone or tablet to offer an augmented reality experience. There's even a jump button that launches mini glider characters.
If you want to spend Halloween as a Fortnite character, Spirit Halloween has you covered there, too. This Skull Trooper outfit includes a skeleton jumpsuit, black gloves, bandana, belt, shin guards, ammo pouch and Skull Trooper mask.
Will most people think you're just an angry nutcracker? Yeah. But Fortnite fans will get it. This costume includes gloves, black nutcracker hat, mask, and a red nutcracker shirt with gold metallic details.