Behind the CGI of the Coen Brothers' Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs harks back to classic westerns, but directors Joel and Ethan Coen used the latest technology to realise the rootin', tootin' action. Visual effects company East Side was one of the bands of outlaws rounding up digital effects for the movie, which is divided into six short stories. Click through the pictures to see how CG effects were used to put James Franco in a noose and Tom Waits in a tree.
The first story sees Buster Scruggs himself ride in from the prairie. Here we see the original unaltered shot -- also known as a "plate" -- of actor Tim Blake Nelson, complete with camera tracks on the right hand side.