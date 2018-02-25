CNET también está disponible en español.

Canon EOS M50

Stuck in the middle

Articulated

Mic input

Popup flash

Grip side

Canon EOS M50

It comes in black or white

Canon EOS M50 without lens

Canon's EOS M50 is roughly the size of its compact dSLR, the EOS Rebel SL2/200D.

Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Pricewise, the M50 sits in Canon's mirrorless lineup between the M100 and the M6, though some of its capabilities outpace the M6. The top controls, though, are simplified with no exposure compensation dial.

Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
The back controls are identical to the M6, though, and the M50 builds in the EVF that's optional on the M6.

Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Another difference between the M50 and the M6 is the display: The M6's flips up/tilts down, while the M50 has a more traditional flip-out-and-over LCD.

Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Like the M6, the M50 has a mic input.

Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Since the camera has an EVF and more of a dSLR-like configuration, the flash is similar to that of the Rebel series rather than off to the side as on the M6.

Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
The USB and HDMI connectors sit on the grip side, where it'd be nice to have the SD card slot instead. 

Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
The view from above.

Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
This is white.

Photo by Canon
Photo by Canon
The Canon EOS M50's design offers no surprises

