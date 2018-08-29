The Bosch smart kitchen Americans can't have at IFA 2018

CNET también está disponible en español.

It's like Bosch is teasing us

IFA usually inspires envy for us Americans when we learn about all the Europe-only appliances that we never get to see. Some of this new kitchen gear will make it to the US, but certainly not everything. 

These Vario fridges have a swappable front panel you can replace with one of a different color. We saw a set of bright panel options last year. This year Bosch has five additional choices, this time in a more muted color scheme.

Photo:Ry Crist/CNET
1
of 11

The original Vario panel lineup from 2017

Pretty!

2
2
of 11

Bosch vacuum blender

Bosch says this vacuum attachment preserves nutrients by minimizing oxidation when you blend up that kale-strawberry-peanut-butter smoothie. That's a lot of countertop real estate to trade for a few extra vitamins. 

Photo:Ry Crist/CNET
3
of 11

Bosch Mum5 stand mixers

The German company will let you design your own color scheme for its new line of stand mixers. Place your order online after choosing two colors, and Bosch says it will ship it out to you in two weeks. No word yet on whether we'll see these Stateside.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 11

Bosch PAI Projector

PAI stands for Projection and Interaction. This setup shines a phone image on your countertop that you can interact with, to deliver a more seamless way to use cooking apps. It's only available in China to start, but Bosch says it might be coming to the US later in 2019.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 11

Bosch PAI Projector detail

A look at the projector head.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
6
of 11

Bosch PAI Projector image

Since this is a beta product, Bosch did not invite anyone to interact with the projection image at the event. We did manage to get in a quick, 15-second hands-on, and found that this is at least a working prototype on display, since the projection responded well enough to touch input.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
7
of 11

Bosch Home Connect refrigerator

This camera-equipped refrigerator first hit the European and US markets in 2014. It has a new feature that debuted at this year's show.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
8
of 11

Bosch Home Connect fridge

A software update brings object-recognition capabilities to the pair of cameras inside the fridge. Bosch claims it can automatically detect 60 different kinds of fruit and vegetables, and from there help you reorder or build out a shopping list automatically.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
9
of 11

Bosch range hood can smell your smells

Bosch's new range hood is supposed to detect offensive odors and turn on automatically.

Photo:Ry Crist/CNET
10
of 11

Let the range do the cooking

Then again, everything should smell fine if that range sits over top of Bosch's new smart countertop range. Its PerfectCook and PerfectFry features promise to regulate the temperature of whatever you're cooking to keep you from burning your dinner or overflowing a boiling pot.  

Photo:Ry Crist/CNET
11
of 11
The Bosch smart kitchen Americans can't have at IFA 2018

