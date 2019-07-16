The best SDCC 2019 exclusives from Marvel, Funko and more

CNET también está disponible en español.
The 50th of San Diego Comic-Con will be packed with great exclusives for fans attending the show. Here are some of the hottest ones we've seen so far.
40165 POP Rides: Moana - Moana w/ Pua on Boat will be available for $40 (roughly £32, AU$57).
41736 POP TV: Stranger Things - Demogorgon (MT) has a price of $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).
40168 POP Marvel: Comics - Gamora will be available for $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).
40169 POP Marvel: Avengers End Game - Wong has a price tag of $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).
41104 POP Marvel: Captain Marvel - Minn-Erva can be yours for $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).
Marvel fans rejoice because there will be a lot of very cool exclusive T-shirts available at the Marvel booth (#2329) including this very cool Iron Man featuring the Infinity Gauntlet.
All these Marvel t-shirts have a price of $28 (roughly £23, AU$40).
And if you have a soft spot for the Iron Man/Spider-Man duo, this one is a great option.
Cap and Falcons fans can opt for this one.
The perfect T-shirt to showcase your Avengers love.
If you are into the classic Spielberg film, you will love the 38568 POP Movies: Jaws - 6" Jaws Eating Quint that will cost you $25 (roughly £20, AU$35).
40047 POP TV: Peanuts - Astronaut Snoopy has a price of $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).
40061 5 Star: Hellboy - Hellboy will cost you $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).
40161 POP Disney: UP - Young Carl and Young Ellie has a price of $30 (roughly £24, AU$43).
40163 POP Disney: Toy Story - Chuckles has a price of $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).
41155 POP Heroes: Flash TV - Cisco Ramon is available for $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).
41161 POP TV: Dark Crystal - Pop 01 (Mira) has a price tag of $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).
41504 POP HP: 2019 SDCC - Rita Skeeter has a price tag of $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).
41703 POP TV: Big Bang Theory - Sheldon as The Flash (Justice League Halloween) will go for $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).
41704 POP TV: Big Bang Theory - Raj as Aquaman (Justice League Halloween) has a price tag of $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).
41707POP TV: Big Bang Theory - Penny as Wonder Woman (Justice League Halloween) goes for $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).
41708POP TV: Big Bang Theory - Leonard as Green Lantern (Justice League Halloween) can be yours for $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).
