The best NYCC 2018 cosplay: Black Panther, Rick and Morty and more

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
New York Comic-Con has taken over the Jacob Javits Center, running through this Sunday. There are many fans, and lots of gorgeous cosplay creations walking around.
Rick and Morty, but of course.
Everyone wanted a picture with Lego Spider-Man.
Maleficent, a Disney character.
Emma Frost.
Just one of many Jack Sparrow pirate costumes.
This is Killmonger from Black Panther.
Dwight Shrute from The Office, the Winter Solder and Tahani from The Good Place.
These aren't doctors. They're a group cosplaying as the characters from the medical sitcom Scrubs.
Mystique from X-Men.
A Ghostbuster, Marty McFly and Voltboy from Fallout.
The Riddler, Rocket Raccoon and Star-Lord.
Michael Myers from Halloween.
Always a favorite, Rey from Star Wars.
There were a number of Black Panthers in attendance.
Jotaru and Chise.
Darth Vader, with his wife and child in matching outfits.
This original set of costumes (next to Spider-Man) is called "a freakshow circus."
Rorschach from The Watchmen and The Blindseer from Magic: The Gathering.
This is Hunter from a game called Bloodborn.
Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Orson Randall.
Professor Pyg.
Amethyst from Steven Universe.
Foo Fighter from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.
Kakashi from Naruto.
Poppy and Dark Paradox.
Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore.
Samurai Jack.
Death from Sandman.
Deadpool and friends.
Darth Nihilus.
Solaire from Dark Soul.
Black suit Spider-Man.
Harley Quinn.
Black Widow and Star-Lord.
These are original "walking Mermaid" costumes.
Power Rangers.
The Bombshell version of Poison Ivy.
Diva from Overwatch.
Another original costume...
And another!
Magnus Burnsides and Taako.
A Talia cosplayer.
Artemis and Parzival from Ready Player One.
This is "not a lost Doctor Strange."
A steampunk Wonder Woman.
Ghostbusters!
Captain Hook and Emma Swan.
Scarecrow from Batman.
A female Beast from Beauty and the Beast.
Oogie Boogie and Grim Reaper.
Original costumes on some friends visiting Comic-Con from New Jersey.
This spinning hat was full of Disney characters.
Pennywise, Chucky and Michael Myers.
An original: Horned Elf.
Green Lantern and Peter Pan.
Characters from Blade.
Brienne of Tarth from Game of Thrones and Newt Scamander from Fantastic Beasts.
Thor and Luke Skywalker.
The Foot Soldier.
A handmaid from The Handmaid's Tale.
I am pretty sure this is from Flash Gordon.
Deadpool.
Another Jack Sparrow.
Gran Torino and Dany from Game of Thrones
Weapon X.
Mr. Freeze and Star Butterfly.
The Fourth Doctor and Queenie.
Walking out of Javits there were still plenty of fans pouring in. Keep going through the gallery to see even more cosplay.
And check out GameSpot's New York Comic-Con gallery by clicking here.
This place is packed with eager fans.