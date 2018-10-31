The best halloween costumes from our readers

CNET también está disponible en español.

Happy Halloween!

All Hallows' Eve is upon us and we have a lot of incredible costumes to share from our Halloween contest with TV Guide. Take a look at some of our favorites and remember you have until 11:59 p.m. PT Wednesday to submit your photo.

The contestants submitted a photo and caption. We are starting with Joseph G. who says:

"Eat your heart out!. No wait, I'll do that!"

Joseph G.
1
of 21

Wednesday

Yes, adorable Wednesday Adams.

Ilona N.
2
of 21

That mustache...

"I mustache you a question."

Rick F.
3
of 21

Skull!

This contestant submitted her take on a skull face.

Heather T.
4
of 21

Thanos

"You're strong, But I could snap my fingers, and you'd all cease to exist."

Alex D.
5
of 21

Thing 1

"Granny fun at the senior center."

Brenda B.
6
of 21

Maleficent

"But... before the sun sets on her 16th birthday, she shall prick her finger -- on the spindle of a spinning wheel and die!"

Hillary H.
7
of 21

Joker ventriloquist doll

"Hello, I would like you to meet the joker ventriloquist doll! Joker and slappy the doll from the goosebumps show have always been my favorite TV characters so thought I'd mix things up a little and I came up with this."

Mike M.
8
of 21

Gym Kardashian

An homage to the meme created by Twitter user @jaypaulgeorge.

Amanda V.
9
of 21

Waldorf

"I was Waldorf from the muppets. My costume was homemade from scratch. The materials that were used were felt, foam, glitter, a flower pot and a juniors jacket. It look about two weeks to make. Hope you enjoy."

Elyse V.
10
of 21

Deadpool

"Oh, hello! You're probably wondering why the red suit? Well that's so bad guys can't see me bleed."

Chloe M.
11
of 21

Marie Antoniette

"Marie Antoniette! Floating severed head of the Queen post-revolution. I had the overdress commissioned, but did everything else myself. Really proud of the wig styling in particular."

Kristen S.
12
of 21

Th executioner

This costume makes me appreciate my neck a lot.

Danny G
13
of 21

The Mad Hatter

"Johnny drop inspired Mad Hatter original twist with feather eyebrows and aces up my sleeve."

Jonathan L.
14
of 21

Trick or treat

"The dead don't rise!"

Alexander S.
15
of 21

Gamora

"Gamora: Marvel character -- Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Gamora is the adopted daughter of Thanos. She betrayed him by stealing the Orb ("Power Stone") and joined the Guardians of the Galaxy."

Hannah B.
16
of 21

img-2232

"Santa cruising the beach near the Santa Monica pier."

Dan R.
17
of 21

Wonder Woman

"Wonder Woman and the joy of fighting for a better world in the 21st century watching TV guide."

Clarissa C.
18
of 21

Michael is in the house...

"Mr. Myers."

Mark M.
19
of 21

Meredith Grey

"Every year for Halloween I dress up as a Meredith Grey from different episodes! Last year I was season 2 episode 8 and this year I was season 3 episode 16 -- drowning Meredith!! I am biggest Grey's anatomy fan ever!"

Ellen M.
20
of 21

Leeloo from The Fifth Element

"Leeloo Dallas Multipass."

Danielle K.
21
of 21
