The best halloween costumes from our readers

All Hallows' Eve is upon us and we have a lot of incredible costumes to share from our Halloween contest with TV Guide. Take a look at some of our favorites and remember you have until 11:59 p.m. PT Wednesday to submit your photo.
The contestants submitted a photo and caption. We are starting with Joseph G. who says:
"Hello, I would like you to meet the joker ventriloquist doll! Joker and slappy the doll from the goosebumps show have always been my favorite TV characters so thought I'd mix things up a little and I came up with this."
"I was Waldorf from the muppets. My costume was homemade from scratch. The materials that were used were felt, foam, glitter, a flower pot and a juniors jacket. It look about two weeks to make. Hope you enjoy."
"Every year for Halloween I dress up as a Meredith Grey from different episodes! Last year I was season 2 episode 8 and this year I was season 3 episode 16 -- drowning Meredith!! I am biggest Grey's anatomy fan ever!"