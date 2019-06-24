The best features in iOS 13 and iPadOS public beta

For instance: iOS 13 and iPadOS both have the new Photos app, which aims to make everything look even more like a living photo book. It's pretty, but how well it machine-learns my photo library remains to be seen.
The new Maps app, on both iPadOS and iOS 13, has Dark Mode, grouped Collections for favorite locations, and Google Street View-like mode called Look Around that is, for now, only available when when browsing San Francisco.
The main keyboard has swipe now! It's called... I forget what it's called. But it doesn't matter, because you'll call it swipe. (You can download a third-party keyboard to do this too, but now you don't have to.)
There are more Memoji extras and avatar decorations, if you use Memoji. There are three new Animoji (including an octopus). But what I may use more are the Memoji stickers, which generate little reactions to send in messages. Not original, but hey.
Voice Control is a groundbreaking way to totally hands-free operate an iPhone or iPad with just voice. It's in Accessibility settings, if you're curious. But the feature listens all the time, and has a specific set of commands you'll need to know.
Flash drives, SD cards and hard drives can work with USB-C or with dongles or Lightning adapters. Files can now be read in Apple's Files app. It's not the same as using an external drive on a PC, but it helps.
The funky Slide Over tool, which almost feels like a virtual iPhone living inside the iPad, pops up and shows a floating smaller display. Now that display can have multiple windows and swap apps easily. It's kind of weird but helpful?
Apple enabled mouse support in Accessibility settings as an alternative to touching the screen. It's not meant for everyday use: It only has one large cursor, supports mostly one button clicks, and when editing text, the on-screen keyboard pops up. Just FYI. I won't be using it much for my needs.