The 15 best Disney Plus shows to watch so far

The Mandalorian

Aka the show with Baby Yoda. To understand the craziness around the green alien adolescent some think is made from fungus, watch The Mandalorian, a Star Wars live-action show set in the Wild West of the galaxy.

Why you should watch it is a minor spoiler, but...

The fairly conventional first episode ends with a bang: The eponymous stoic bounty hunter, riddled with traumatic flashbacks, discovers that all this time he's been chasing an adorable, weird animatronic gremlin. Worth it!

Note the episode release schedule is a little weird.

more info