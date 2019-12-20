The top Baby Yoda merch on Amazon so far

CNET también está disponible en español.

Buy all the Baby Yodas

Baby Yoda, like his much older counterpart, is an agent of positivity. Everyone -- and we mean everyone -- wants a piece of the wide-eyed, big-eared space gremlin from Disney Plus' Star Wars series, The Mandalorian

Subscribe to Disney Plus

Just look at him, in his little robe with his little face. He's so pure -- even if he's a secret Sith lord, as some have speculated.

According to Disney, this little guy isn't actually Yoda, but rather a youngin' of the same species. They call him The Child. We call him [a series of squeals followed by] "LOOK AT THE BABYYYY!!" 😍

This plush toy stands at 7.5 inches tall and makes lovable Baby Yoda sounds when you squeeze him. It won't be in-stock until May 18, 2020, but you can preorder it today.

1
of 16

The Child portrait T-shirt

You can wear Baby Yoda to work or to the gym. Go ahead and wear Baby Yoda to your brother's wedding. Baby Yoda goes with everything.

This item is available now.

2
of 16

Froggy Snack and Force Moment figurine duo

Starting this summer, you can cover your desk in these adorable little figurines.

These will be in stock on May 25, 2020. They are currently available for preorder.

3
of 16

The Child floating pod T-shirt

Baby Yoda rides in style in his floating car seat. Amazon will levitate this shirt directly to your doorstep.

This shirt is available now.

4
of 16

The Child super-sized Funko Pop

This enormous Funko figurine stands at 10 inches tall.

It will be available May 15, 2020. Amazon is accepting preorders now.

5
of 16

Sipping Soup and Blanket Wrapped figurine duo

Baby Yoda is cuter than your dog. Yeah. We said it.

These figurines will be in stock on May 25, 2020. They are currently available for preorder.

6
of 16

The Child unisex pullover hoodie

This hoodie will warm your arms and your heart.

This item is available now.

7
of 16

The Child PopSocket

You don't need the Force to make sure you don't drop your phone. Just stick this PopSocket to the back of your phone case.

This item is available now.

8
of 16

11-inch The Child plush toy

You can snuggle Baby Yoda as you fall asleep... but not until the end of May. Until then, you're on your own.

This plush will be in stock on May 25, 2020. It is currently available to preorder.

9
of 16

'My child can levitate your child' T-shirt

You might find this design on a bumper sticker on a pod racer in a galaxy far, far away. 

This shirt is available now.

10
of 16

The Child screenshot and logo T-shirt

Baby Yoda is always ready for a close-up.

This screen-printed tee is available now.

11
of 16

Ball Toy and Don't Leave figurine duo

Who can resist this face?

These figurines will be available on May 25, 2020. Amazon is accepting preorders now.

12
of 16

The Child cartoon poses T-shirt

Three Baby Yodas are better than one.

This pop art tee is available now.

13
of 16

The Child 1.1-inch action figure

This tiny action figure will be in-stock on May 4, 2020. May 4 is celebrated as Star Wars Day on the internet.

It is currently available for preorder.

14
of 16

500-piece Mandalorian jigsaw puzzle

Your new New Year's resolution: Assemble this puzzle featuring Baby Yoda sharing a moment of tenderness with the helmet-headed Mandalorian.

This item won't become available until Dec. 30, 2019, but you can preorder it now.

15
of 16

Posable The Child action figure

No Star Wars collection would be complete without this 6.5-inch posable Baby Yoda figurine.

This item will be in stock on May 11, 2020. It is currently available for preorder.

16
of 16
