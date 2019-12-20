The top Baby Yoda merch on Amazon so far

Buy all the Baby Yodas

Baby Yoda, like his much older counterpart, is an agent of positivity. Everyone -- and we mean everyone -- wants a piece of the wide-eyed, big-eared space gremlin from Disney Plus' Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Just look at him, in his little robe with his little face. He's so pure -- even if he's a secret Sith lord, as some have speculated.

According to Disney, this little guy isn't actually Yoda, but rather a youngin' of the same species. They call him The Child. We call him [a series of squeals followed by] "LOOK AT THE BABYYYY!!" 😍

This plush toy stands at 7.5 inches tall and makes lovable Baby Yoda sounds when you squeeze him. It won't be in-stock until May 18, 2020, but you can preorder it today.