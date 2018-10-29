The best astronomy photos of the year will leave you star-struck

American photographer Brad Goldpaint beat out thousands of other amateur and professional photographers to win the Royal Observatory Greenwich's title of Insight Investment Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2018, and the $12,830 (£10,000, AU$18,000) top prize.
Goldpaint took this image, called Transport the Soul, in Moab, Utah. It contrasts that area's immense red rock formations with the Milky Way on the right, and the Andromeda galaxy on the left. It also won the People and Space category.
"Our planet is of extraordinary beauty and so is the entire universe," Oana Sandu, community coordinator for the European Southern Observatory, wrote about the image. "Here we are, standing small, at the edge of a cliff, observing it all."
This striking photo won Tianhong Li the Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Best Newcomer.
"The dishes of the radio heliograph at Ming'Antu in Inner Mongolia are designed to do radio astronomy on the sun," wrote Chris Bramley, editor of BBC Sky at Night Magazine. "But here, with the sun below the horizon and the Milky Way rising majestically up into the night sky, they are at rest and appear to be staring up in wonder at the majestic view."
This photo by Jordi Delpeix Borrell won first place in the Our Moon category. Its full title is Inverted Colors of the Boundary Between Mare Serenitatis and Mare Tranquilitatis.
"This is one of my favorite photographs in the competition," wrote Sarah Pickering, an artist and a teaching fellow at the Slade School of Fine Art. "Using a muted color palette we are able to appreciate qualities of the moon's soil and contouring, which is at once incredibly beautiful, abstract and highly informative."
Nicolas Lefaudeu won the top prize in the Aurorae category for this image, Speeding on the Aurora Lane.
"This image reminds me of one of the end scenes in 2001: A Space Odyssey," remarked astrophotographer Peter Lawrence. "The Aurora creates its own 'landscape.' This is a really well composed shot, beautifully processed."
Steven Mohr's image, NGC 3521: Mysterious Galaxy, won first place in the Galaxies category.
Spiral galaxy NGC 3521 is a mere 35 million light-years away,
"Even artists' impressions of galaxies don't come close to this... the real thing," wrote Ed Robinson, photographer, creative director, visual consultant and founder of OneRedEye Visual Communications. "A truly spectacular image that has my hairs standing on end just trying to comprehend the plethora of solar systems in this galaxy and the others surrounding it. Quite simply awe-inspiring."
Cesar Blanco's Fireworks Galaxy was highly commended in the Galaxies category. That category covers deep space objects beyond the Milky Way Galaxy, including galaxies, galaxy clusters and stellar associations.
The first-place winner in the Our Sun category is Nicolas Lefaudeux's image titled Sun King, Little King, and God of War.
"Almost unbelievably brilliant!" wrote Jon Culshaw, a regular guest on BBC's The Sky at Night. "With the detail and breathtaking starkness captured in the corona, we could be forgiven for thinking we were seeing an eclipsed pulsar."
Chuanjin Su's Eclipsed Moon Trail was the runner-up in the Skyscapes category. That category is a big one, covering landscape and cityscape images of twilight and the night sky featuring the Milky Way, star trails, meteor showers, comets, conjunctions, constellation rises, halos and noctilucent clouds, alongside elements of earthly scenery.
The Grace of Venus, taken by Martin Lewis through a home-built telescope, won first place in the Planets, Comets and Asteroids category.
"This elegant and minimal composition is a confident and striking view of Venus lit from behind by the sun," wrote Sarah Pickering, an artist and a teaching fellow at the Slade School of Fine Art. "It's a beautiful and contemplative image which has been very thoughtfully framed and isolated in the night sky."
Corona Australis Dust Complex, by Mario Cogo, took first place in the Stars and Nebulae category.
"Each year these images become more and more tangibly real and three dimensional," said Jon Culshaw, a regular guest on BBC's The Sky at Night. "The depth and texture in this shot make it difficult to take your eyes away. Your view weaves all around as if within a maze."