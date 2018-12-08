The Audiophiliac’s 2018 holiday gift guide

This little red gizmo is a digital audio converter and it handles everything from MP3s to high-res files. Plug it into a computer, tablet, iOS or Android phone (especially if you're missing a headphone jack) and you'll be reveling to the sound of your tunes!
It was clear from the get-go the Yamaha YAS-108 was a slam-dunk winner, but after so many outstanding sound bars we expected nothing less from Yamaha. The YAS 108 didn't disappoint, its low price, great sound, swell looks, and strong feature set sealed the deal.
Bluetooth speakers aren't my forte, I'm a high-end guy, but I like the little Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth speaker because it sounds better than it has any right to. After all, it's a dirt cheap speaker, it's as featureless as they come, and yet I have to admit I'm enjoying this little critter.
The LP2020TI integrated, 20 watts per channel amp is a tiny critter; its extruded metal chassis measures a scant 1.6 by 4.6 by 4.75 inches. Upfront there are bass, treble and volume controls; the amp's backside hosts one set of RCA stereo inputs, a 3.5mm stereo input and push-spring connectors for speaker cables. Nothing fancy going on here, unless you count the bright blue LED light encircling the volume knob.
OMG, this pint-size headphone amp was designed for Monoprice by the legendary Alex Cavalli, and it really is pretty special. The Liquid Spark offers plenty of power, up to 1.3 watts and preamp outputs to drive a set of desktop powered speakers. An Audiophiliac review is in the works.
It's still a little pricey for a holiday gift, but for now through December 31st, KEF will be retailing their LS50 speaker for just $999 (down from $1,500). It's a serious high-resolution monitor for serious audiophiles.
It's Creedence Clearwater Revival's 50th anniversary, and to mark this milestone Craft Recordings is releasing a deluxe LP box set comprising the band's complete seven-album studio output: Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bayou Country, Green River, Willy and the Poor Boys, Cosmo's Factory, Pendulum and Mardi Gras.
The Dayton Audio MK402BT two-speaker system fills a room better than any single BT speaker could: whether it's a $349 Apple HomePod or a $399 Google Home Max smart speaker. The big advantage of bona fide stereo separation is hard to beat for the money.
Dekoni Audio's replacement ear pads for full size headphones from Audeze, Audio Technica, Beats, Beyerdynamic, Fostex, Sennheiser, and many other brands look and feel more luxurious than the original pads.