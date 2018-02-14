The Amazon Echo Look took pics of these models at NY Fashion Week

Women's clothing designer Prabal Gurung used the Echo Look to create his Fall 2018 digital look book, aka the set of photographs that show the clothes in a designer's latest line. The look book will include the following photos, including this shot of model Bella Hadid.
The $200 device is a photo and video camera with a built-in smart speaker, which means you can give it voice commands through Alexa, Amazon's digital assistant. The Echo Look's main focus on fashion makes it stand out from other Echo devices. The camera takes full-body selfies and uses the pictures to give fashion advice through its app.