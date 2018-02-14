The Amazon Echo Look took pics of these models at NY Fashion Week

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Prabal Gurung's Fall 2018 collection

What's the Amazon Echo Look?

Amazon Echo Look Book

Working the runway

Echo Look will feature fashion magazines

Invitation-only

Expanded availability... eventually

Fashion collaboration

  • look-book-43
    1
    of 8
  • look-book-37
    2
    of 8
  • look-book-24
    3
    of 8
  • look-book-3
    4
    of 8
  • look-book-42
    5
    of 8
  • look-book-36
    6
    of 8
  • look-book-19
    7
    of 8
  • look-book-10
    8
    of 8

Women's clothing designer Prabal Gurung used the Echo Look to create his Fall 2018 digital look book, aka the set of photographs that show the clothes in a designer's latest line. The look book will include the following photos, including this shot of model Bella Hadid. 

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

The $200 device is a photo and video camera with a built-in smart speaker, which means you can give it voice commands through Alexa, Amazon's digital assistant. The Echo Look's main focus on fashion makes it stand out from other Echo devices. The camera takes full-body selfies and uses the pictures to give fashion advice through its app. 

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

An Amazon rep says the company did not retouch these photos: "It's a great testament to the fact that anyone can take amazing photos of their daily look right from home."

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

Amazon also set up an Echo Look to take photos and videos at Gurung's runway show on Sunday in New York.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

Amazon will also work with the fashion magazines Vogue and GQ magazines to post curated content on the home screen of the Echo Look app beginning Feb. 19.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

Unlike other Echo speakers, the Echo Look is only available through invitation

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the company will eventually make the Echo Look available to anyone, but declined to say when.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

Amazon's partnership with an established fashion designer is an example of how the company wants to strengthen the Echo Look's fashion bona fides before it releases the product to the general public.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More
1 of 8
|

The Amazon Echo Look took pics of these models at NY Fashion Week

Published:
Up Next
Here are the smart bulbs that work...
30

Latest Stories

2019 Veloster N might be the best-sounding Hyundai ever

2019 Veloster N might be the best-sounding Hyundai ever

by
Top 5 most-anticipated geek movies of 2018
2:23

Top 5 most-anticipated geek movies of 2018

by
Flying Lego? Drones mimic brick formations in middair

Flying Lego? Drones mimic brick formations in middair

by
Get ready for Galaxy Unpacked 2018 – And your chance to win a Samsung prize pack.

Get ready for Galaxy Unpacked 2018 – And your chance to win a Samsung prize pack.

by
Eat on the cheap and save the planet with this dining app

Eat on the cheap and save the planet with this dining app

by
Alexa made it to NYFW as a photographer for Prabal Gurung

Alexa made it to NYFW as a photographer for Prabal Gurung

by