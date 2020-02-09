The 40 worst video game movies of all time, ranked

The 40 worst video game movies, ranked

Will our redesigned beast in blue be a box office hero or a total bust? Though early ticket-sales estimates are promising, the jury is still out on the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie starring Jim Carrey as Dr. Eggman and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as the voice of Sonic. It opens Feb. 14.

If Sonic the Hedgehog does succeed, it'll buck a long trend of terrible video game movies. From the early days of Super Mario Bros. and Double Dragon to recent busts such as Warcraft and Assassin's Creed, we've ranked the worst video game movies ever released based on their scores from CNET sister site Metacritic. (When a Metascore is not available or two movies are tied, we rank via their Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb scores.)